Star Therapeutics to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Star Therapeutics, a late clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing best-in-class antibodies for bleeding disorders and other diseases, today announced that Adam Rosenthal, Ph.D., CEO and Founder, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. PT in San Francisco, CA.

Dr. Rosenthal will provide an overview of the company and its lead program, VGA039, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody therapy that targets Protein S, with dual actions promoting platelet attachment and enhancing fibrin deposition to restore hemostasis. VGA039 has potential to be a universal hemostatic therapy that can treat numerous bleeding disorders, starting with von Willebrand disease (VWD), and is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 study for the treatment of VWD. Interim data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 multidose study of VGA039 in VWD were presented at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in December 2025, demonstrating substantial bleed reductions in all patients, across all types of VWD and all types of bleeds.

About Star Therapeutics

Star Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing best-in-class antibodies for bleeding disorders and other diseases. The company applies its expertise in antibody innovation to interrogate areas of biology that have been overlooked and have the potential to address multiple diseases with a single therapy. Star’s leadership team has deep expertise in novel antibody drug development, having invented four first-in-class antibodies including the first approved drug (ENJAYMO®) for cold agglutinin disease, a hematology disease, and other therapies that are each in Phase 3 trials. Based in South San Francisco, Star has raised more than $300 million from leading life sciences investors. For more information, please visit Star-Therapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media:

1AB

Katie Engleman

katie@1abmedia.com

Investors:

Star Therapeutics

Scott Robertson

scott@star-therapeutics.com