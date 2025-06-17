SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Spyre Therapeutics to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Report Interim Results from Phase 1 Healthy Volunteer Trials for its SPY002 Program, its Novel Half-Life Extended Anti-TL1A Antibodies on June 17, 2025

June 17, 2025 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing best-in-class antibody engineering, dose optimization, and rational therapeutic combinations for the treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease ("IBD") and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced it will report interim results from the Phase 1 SPY002 healthy volunteer trials on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00am ET to discuss the results.

To access the live and archived webcast, please visit the Investor Relations page of Spyre's website at https://ir.spyre.com/events-and-presentations. The archived webcast will be available for a limited time on the Company's website.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that aims to create next-generation inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other immune-mediated disease products by combining best-in-class antibody engineering, dose optimization, and rational therapeutic combinations. Spyre's pipeline includes investigational extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23.

For more information, please visit http://spyre.com.

