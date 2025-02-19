Spyre Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation at the 20th Congress of the European Crohn’s and Colitis Organisation

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE) (the “Company” or “Spyre”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing best-in-class antibody engineering, dose optimization, and rational therapeutic combinations for the treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (“IBD”) and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced a poster presentation at the 20th Congress of the European Crohn’s and Colitis Organisation (ECCO), held February 19-22, 2025, in Berlin, Germany, showing that combined inhibition of α4β7 integrin and TL1A cytokine is superior to either monotherapy in mouse models of colitis and coadministration demonstrates no drug-drug effects on exposure in non-human primates (NHPs).

“We are thrilled to share these recent preclinical findings supporting the combination potential for our SPY120 program (anti-α4β7 and anti-TL1A). We tested mouse surrogates of SPY120 in two in vivo models of IBD, demonstrating that combined inhibition of the α4β7 integrin and TL1A cytokine provide additive or greater than additive efficacy relative to inhibition of either target alone,” said Andy Spencer, PhD, SVP of Preclinical R&D at Spyre. “Further, the pharmacokinetic profiles of our SPY001 and SPY002 antibodies in NHPs were similar when dosed as monotherapies or in combination, indicating the potential for quarterly or twice-annual dosing of SPY120 in humans. Together, these results demonstrate the potential for SPY120 to have best-in-indication efficacy and convenience in IBD, complementing our previously disclosed preclinical results for SPY130 (anti-α4β7 and anti-IL-23) and SPY230 (anti-TL1A and anti-IL-23). We look forward to testing all three potential best-in-indication combinations in our Phase 2 trial in ulcerative colitis patients which is expected to begin mid-year.”

The poster will be available for viewing during the ECCO Congress beginning on February 19, 2025, and details are as follows:

Title: Combined inhibition of TL1A and integrin β7 is superior to either monotherapy in mouse models of colitis and coadministration of SPY001 and SPY002 demonstrates no drug-drug effects on exposure in non-human primates

Authors: M Siegel, J Friedman, D Nguyen, J McNally, M Kennedy, O Ballew, M Rose, A Spencer

Full session details can be accessed via the ECCO program.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics is a biotechnology company that aims to create next-generation inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other immune-mediated disease products by combining best-in-class antibody engineering, dose optimization, and rational therapeutic combinations. Spyre’s pipeline includes extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23. For more information, visit Spyre’s website at www.spyre.com.

Certain statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning Spyre and other matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements relating to Spyre’s management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future including, without limitation, Spyre’s ability to achieve the expected benefits or opportunities with respect to its pipeline of product candidates such as potential dosing regimens of SPY120 in humans; the potential for SPY120, SPY130 and SPY230 to be best-in-indication combinations, including the potential for SPY120 to have best-in-indication efficacy and convenience in IBD; Spyre’s future clinical development activities, including its planned Phase 2 trial in ulcerative colitis and timing thereof; the potential therapeutic benefits of Spyre’s product candidates as monotherapies and or in combination; and the timing and results of clinical trials. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “opportunity,” “potential,” “milestones,” “pipeline,” “can,” “goal,” “aim,” “strategy,” “target,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “achieve,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “slated” and similar expressions (including the negatives of these terms or variations of them) may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Spyre will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Spyre’s control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited those uncertainties and factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” and “Note about Forward-Looking Statements” in Spyre’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors included in other filings by Spyre from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of Spyre’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth therein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Spyre does not undertake or accept any duty to make any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements. This press release does not purport to summarize all of the conditions, risks and other attributes of an investment in Spyre.

