SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Spyre Therapeutics Announces Grants of Inducement Awards - December 5, 2025

December 8, 2025 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE) (the “Company” or “Spyre”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering long-acting antibodies and antibody combinations to redefine the standard of care for inflammatory bowel disease and rheumatic diseases, today announced that Spyre’s independent Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved the grant of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 20,300 shares of common stock of Spyre to two non-executive employees as equity inducement awards under the Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. 2018 Equity Inducement Plan, as amended (the “2018 Plan”). The stock options were approved on December 1, 2025 and were material to each employee's acceptance of employment with Spyre, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options were granted with a 10-year term and an exercise price equal to $28.66, the closing price per share of Spyre's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on December 1, 2025. The options granted to the employees shall vest and become exercisable as to one-fourth (1/4th) of the shares subject to the respective options on the first anniversary of the employee’s start date, and one-forty-eighth (1/48th) of the shares subject to the respective options shall vest and become exercisable monthly thereafter, in each case, subject to continuous service with Spyre through the applicable vesting dates. The stock options are subject to the terms of the 2018 Plan.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering long-acting antibodies and antibody combinations to redefine the standard of care for inflammatory bowel disease (“IBD”) and rheumatic diseases. Spyre's pipeline includes investigational extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23.

For more information, please visit http://spyre.com.

For Investors :
Eric McIntyre
VP of Finance and Investor Relations
Spyre Therapeutics
Eric.mcintyre@spyre.com


Massachusetts Compensation
Spyre Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Hiring collage showing HR checking applicant information
Job Trends
Hiring Outlook: Job Openings Will Likely Drop as 2025 Winds Down But Could Rise in 2026
November 20, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Boston, Massachusetts, skyline over Quincy Market
Job Trends
21 Companies Miss Massachusetts Hiring Targets, Affecting Hundreds of Jobs
November 13, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of Boston downtown from Fan Pier Park in Seaport district
Job Trends
$17M in Tax Incentives Will Add 800 Life Sciences Jobs This Year in Massachusetts
October 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of scientists and legal counsel in meeting
Job Trends
8 Companies Hiring Now in Regulatory
October 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel