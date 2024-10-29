SUBSCRIBE
Spruce Biosciences to Participate in the Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference

October 29, 2024 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for endocrine and neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Javier Szwarcberg, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference on November 11, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. ET.


Interested parties can access the live webcast here. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the events section of the company’s investor relations website for approximately 90 days.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for endocrine and neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need. Spruce is developing its product candidate, tildacerfont, an oral, second-generation CRF1 receptor antagonist, for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and major depressive disorder (MDD). To learn more, visit www.sprucebio.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Contacts

Media
Katie Beach Oltsik
Inizio Evoke Comms
(937) 232-4889
Katherine.Beach@inizioevoke.com
media@sprucebio.com

Investors
Samir Gharib
President and CFO
Spruce Biosciences, Inc.
investors@sprucebio.com

