Spruce Biosciences Announces Data Presentations at the 22nd Annual WORLDSymposium™

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need, today announced that data on the long-term administration of its tralesinidase alfa enzyme replacement therapy (TA-ERT) for the treatment of Sanfillipo syndrome type B (MPS IIIB) will be presented at the 22nd Annual WORLDSymposium™ taking place February 2-6, 2026 in San Diego. A second presentation will detail divergent outcomes in two male siblings, one of whom was treated with TA-ERT in a clinical trial while the other received care without treatment.

WORLDSymposium 2026 Presentation Details

Title: Long-term administration of tralesinidase alfa enzyme replacement therapy (TA-ERT) results in profound and durable reduction of heparan sulfate (HS) and stabilization of cognitive function and cortical gray matter volume (CGMV) in patients with Sanfilippo syndrome type B (MPS IIIB)​

Platform Presentation Date & Time: 1:42 – 1:54 p.m. PT on February 5, 2026

Location: Harbor Ballroom

Presenter: Nicole Muschol, M.D., International Center for Lysosomal Disorders (ICLD) at the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf in Germany

Authors: Nicole Muschol, M.D.; Mona Lindschau, M.D.; Ilyas Okur, M.D.; Fatih Ezgu, M.D.; Maria J. de Castro Lopez, M.D.; Spyros Batzios, M.D.; Igor Nestrasil, M.D.; Saba Sile, M.D.; Ting Chang, Ph.D.; Jeffrey Zhang, Ph.D.; Javier Szwarcberg, M.D., M.P.H.; Paul Harmatz, M.D.

These data will also be presented as poster #259 on February 5 from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PT at Kiosk 30-B

Title: Divergent neurocognitive outcomes in mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) type IIIB siblings:​ Tralesinidase alfa versus supportive management​ (poster #64)

Poster Presentation Date & Time: 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PT on February 5, 2026

Location: Kiosk 8-C

Presenter: Irene J. Chang, M.D., Assistant Professor at the University of California, San Francisco

Authors: Irene J. Chang, M.D.; Jacqueline Madden, P.N.P.; Erin Jozwiak, N.P.; Saba Sile, M.D.; Ting Chang, Ph.D.; Javier Szwarcberg, M.D., M.P.H.; Paul Harmatz, M.D.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need. To learn more, visit www.sprucebio.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Media

Carolyn Hawley

Inizio Evoke Comms

Carolyn.Hawley@inizioevoke.com

media@sprucebio.com

Investors

Samir Gharib

President and CFO

Spruce Biosciences, Inc.

investors@sprucebio.com