SpliceBio Appoints Don Munoz as Chief Financial Officer

BARCELONA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpliceBio, a clinical-stage genetic medicines company pioneering protein splicing to address diseases caused by mutations in large genes, today announced the appointment of Don Munoz as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Munoz, who is based in Boston, is a seasoned biotechnology finance leader with deep experience in financial strategy, operations and corporate development, complemented by a strong background in healthcare investment banking.

“As we advance our lead program, SB-007 for Stargardt disease, through the clinic and continue to expand SpliceBio’s pipeline, strengthening our financial leadership is a critical priority,” said Miquel Vila-Perelló, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of SpliceBio. “Don brings exceptional experience in guiding biotechnology companies through periods of clinical execution, capital formation and strategic growth. His leadership will be instrumental as we enter our next stages of development and position SpliceBio for long-term value creation.”

Mr. Munoz most recently served as CFO of Aurion Biotech, where he helped lead the ocular cell therapy company’s acquisition by Alcon in March 2025. Previously, as CFO at NuCana, he led capital formation, partnering and financing strategy, including its $114 million initial public offering and $80 million follow-on offering. Mr. Munoz also served as Group CFO of Noxxon Pharma. Earlier in his career, Mr. Munoz held senior leadership roles in healthcare investment banking, including Managing Director and Head of Medical Technology Investment Banking at both Cowen & Company and Leerink Partners, as well as leadership positions at Deutsche Bank and its predecessor, Alex. Brown & Sons. Mr. Munoz holds a BA from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

“SpliceBio has built a differentiated genetic medicines platform with the potential to address diseases that remain underserved by current approaches,” said Mr. Munoz. “With impressive clinical progress and a strong leadership team in place, the company is entering an exciting phase of development. I am thrilled to join SpliceBio and to help support the company’s continued growth and long-term success for patients.”

About SpliceBio

SpliceBio is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company pioneering protein splicing to address diseases caused by mutations in large genes. Our lead program, SB-007, is a gene therapy designed to target the root cause of Stargardt disease, an inherited retinal disorder that causes progressive vision loss and blindness. SpliceBio is currently enrolling participants in ASTRA, a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of SB-007, and POLARIS, a natural history study in patients with the disease. The SpliceBio platform combines advanced intein, protein splicing and protein engineering technologies, and supports a pipeline of gene therapy programs in ophthalmology and neurology. For additional information, visit www.splice.bio and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact:

Amanda Lazaro, 1AB

amanda@1abmedia.com