Spineology® Announces Organization Rebrand

– New Brand Further Differentiates its Unique Product Offering Amongst the Spinal Fusion Market –

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spineology Inc., the pioneer of Conform and Expand™ Technology, today unveiled a new brand and visual identity, logo, and product positioning as part of an extensive rebranding initiative. This new brand defines Spineology’s flagship interbody fusion portfolio, OptiMesh®, and establishes it within a category of its own.









OptiMesh is the only conforming, patient specific expandable spinal implant available on the market. It is delivered through one of the smallest insertion profiles, dynamically conforms to a patient’s unique endplate morphology, and powerfully expands to one of the largest implant footprints available. Designed to offer unparalleled versatility, accommodating multiple lumbar fusion approaches, OptiMesh holds the highest achievement in clinical validation with an IDE level De Novo grant. Additionally, more than 20 years of clinical experience, 20 clinical publications, and over 50,000 implanted devices set OptiMesh alone in the interbody fusion space.

“I am pleased to share our exciting new brand with the market,” said Amanda Bloom, Executive Vice President of Marketing. “This effort uniquely positions the evolution of our organization, and how clearly differentiated we are in the space. Our enhanced presence shows a more precise point of view, and better showcases the strength, and power of the OptiMesh technology.”

Brian Snider, CEO added, “I am proud of our rich history and IDE level clinical validation. As we move to the next phase of the organization, our mission to help patients remains steadfast. This new brand accurately reflects how OptiMesh resides in a category of its own.”

This rebrand marks a major milestone as the Company continues to serve patients with a personalized approach to lumbar spine fusion. OptiMesh is unique in design and clinical validation. Meet the new Spineology at www.spineology.com.

About Spineology

Spineology Inc. is the pioneer of Conform and Expand™ technology, a novel development method used in the design of spinal expandable implants. Spineology’s core portfolio, OptiMesh® is the only conforming patient specific spinal implant on the market. OptiMesh is backed with IDE level data which further sets the company apart from traditional fusion procedures. OptiMesh enables surgeons to optimize outcomes, while minimizing tissue disruption and enhancing patient recovery. With a strong commitment to patient-centered care, Spineology aspires to provide every spine patient the freedom from pain through the creation and delivery of ultra-MIS solutions.

For more information about the new Spineology, visit spineology.com and follow us on LinkedIn, or Twitter (X).

Contacts



Amanda Bloom

Executive Vice President, Marketing

651-256-8500

abloom@spineology.com