Sphere Fluidics Rebrands to Sphere Bio

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sphere Fluidics today announced its rebranding to Sphere Bio. The name change marks a significant milestone in the Company’s development, reflecting its transition from a leading droplet-based microfluidics innovator to an established commercial provider of integrated life sciences tools and solutions.





Founded in 2010, the Company has been focused on the development of novel single-cell analysis products and R&D services for a growing portfolio of markets, including biologics discovery, cell therapy and synthetic biology. Sphere Bio builds on a proven track record of over 400 international customers, including collaborations with seven of the world’s Top 10 pharma companies, over £40 million in investment, and a portfolio of 135 international patents.

The Sphere Bio brand has been introduced to align with the Company’s updated identity and strategic vision. Following significant operational scale-up and commercial growth over the past two years, including a change in leadership, the rebrand represents expanded market focus and growth potential in impactful and emerging research areas. These developments have been driven by global demand for Sphere Bio’s portfolio of innovative solutions for single-cell analysis and isolation, including the industry-leading Cyto-Mine® platform and recently launched next-generation Cyto-Mine Chroma platform1, alongside new assays to support an increasing range of biotherapeutic applications.

The rebrand underscores the evolution of Sphere Bio’s capabilities beyond its foundation in engineering into comprehensive solutions that address complex industry challenges. Leveraging the Company’s proprietary picodroplet technology, its portfolio of tools and solutions are developed to maximize the efficiency and precision of single-cell functional analysis workflows, enabling project timelines to be reduced from months to weeks, facilitating leading and cost-effective life science research.

Dale Levitzke, CEO, Sphere Bio, commented: “Relaunching as Sphere Bio sets the stage for a transformative 2025 – it better represents us as a provider of integrated life sciences tools and solutions, while maintaining a strong basis in engineering. The new name maintains our strong brand recognition, reflecting the growth of the Company and its forward-looking approach, paving the way for an exciting future for our team and stakeholders.”

“Our solutions work small, so our customers can think big in their research. We are committed to evolving alongside our customers and their workflow needs to provide the best solutions for ultra-high throughput functional analysis of live cells. As we look toward identifying and supporting new emerging application areas, this is more important than ever,” said Claire Cox, Director of Global Marketing, Sphere Bio. “By expanding our product portfolio and global market presence, we are able to provide researchers with the cutting-edge tools and solutions to accelerate scientific discovery.”

To learn more about Sphere Bio’s integrated life sciences tools and solutions, please visit spherebio.com/our-products

Press release (27th January 2025) Sphere Fluidics launches Cyto-Mine® Chroma and announces Early Access Program

