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Spero Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on May 13, 2026

May 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying and developing novel treatments for rare diseases and diseases with high unmet need, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, and provide a business update on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, after market close. The Company does not intend to host a conference call.

About Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying and developing novel treatments for rare diseases and diseases with high unmet need. For more information, visit www.sperotherapeutics.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Shai Biran, PhD
Spero Therapeutics
IR@Sperotherapeutics.com

Media Inquiries: 
media@sperotherapeutics.com


Massachusetts Earnings
Spero Therapeutics
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