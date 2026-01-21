SPARK NS and Haukeland University Hospital Announce Clinical Trial of D-Serine for Modifying Parkinson’s Disease Progression

Previous research indicates that D-Serine is safe, tolerable, and holds promise as a potential neuroprotective treatment for Parkinson’s
MENLO PARK, Calif. and BERGEN, Norway, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPARK NS and Haukeland University Hospital today announced they are collaborating on a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 2b study to evaluate the efficacy of orally administered D-Serine in patients with clinically established Parkinson’s disease. Based on findings from previous preclinical and clinical studies, D-Derine has the potential to improve both motor and non-motor symptoms in Parkinson’s disease animal models and patients.
The objective of the trial, called D-SPARK, is to assess whether orally administered D-Serine can improve symptoms or delay progression of Parkinson’s disease. SPARK NS is a nonprofit translational research organization founded to advance discoveries in Parkinson’s disease and autism from academic labs to patients.
The study advances the foundational preclinical work of David Sulzer, PhD, Professor of Neurobiology at Columbia University. Dr. Sulzer was selected by SPARK NS in 2024 for participation in the organization’s ongoing Translational Research Program. The program provides academic researchers with funding, hands-on advice from industry expert advisors, education in drug development, and participation in a community that enables them to confidentially share information and resources to advance their discoveries towards impactful therapies. The program also offers post-program support for selected projects to ensure continued progress.
The clinical trial is led by Charalampos Tzoulis, MD, PhD, Director of the Neuro-SysMed Center of Excellence for Clinical Neurological Research and Professor of Neurology and Neurogenetics at Haukeland University Hospital and the University of Bergen, Norway.
The trial is the first to emerge from the SPARK NS Translational Research Program, initiated in 2023 and currently supporting 22 Parkinson’s and autism projects in the US, UK, and Europe.
Kevin Grimes, MD, MBA, Chief Clinical and Education Advisor of SPARK NS, said, “Despite decades of research and billions of dollars invested, the 12 million plus people around the world diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and their families have no treatments that slow, reverse, or improve the trajectory of this progressively neurodegenerative disease. This study could bring us a step closer to a transformative therapy for Parkinson’s where currently none exists.”
“We are especially grateful for the opportunity to work with Haukeland University Hospital and Charalampos Tzoulis, recognized world leaders in Parkinson’s research and clinical trials,” said Daria Mochly-Rosen PhD, Chief Science and Education Advisor of SPARK NS. “We share a commitment to advancing discoveries that potentially bring hope to patients in urgent need.”
“New therapeutic options are urgently needed for people living with Parkinson’s disease,” said Dr. Tzoulis. “The D-SPARK trial will evaluate the therapeutic potential of a highly promising compound. This project reflects the catalytic power of international collaboration and the importance of translating fundamental discoveries into clinical benefit. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with the SPARK NS team and their funding support, which makes this endeavor possible.”
The trial will enroll 100 patients recruited from participating hospitals in Norway only. Additional information can be found on ClinicalTrials.gov at D-SPARK: A Clinical Trial of D-Serine for Modifying Parkinson’s Disease Progression.
About SPARK NS
SPARK NS is an independent nonprofit translational research organization founded in 2023 to advance promising academic discoveries in neuroscience from the lab to the clinic. SPARK NS focuses on Parkinson’s disease and autism. Through its ongoing translational research program, SPARK NS provides academic researchers funding, extensive education in drug development, hands-on advice from industry expert advisors, and participation in a community to close gaps in knowledge and know-how and eliminate barriers that slow or prevent promising discoveries from directly benefiting patients. The program also offers post-program support for selected projects to ensure continued progress. For more information, visit us at www.sparkns.org, follow us on LinkedIn, or sign up for updates.
About Haukeland University Hospital
Haukeland University Hospital is one of the largest and most advanced healthcare institutions in Scandinavia and a leading international center for research, innovation, and specialist care. As the primary teaching hospital for the University of Bergen, Haukeland plays a pivotal role in the development of tomorrow’s medicine through close integration of clinical practice, research, and education. The hospital hosts a wide range of nationally and internationally recognized research environments and conducts cutting-edge clinical and translational research across neurology, oncology, cardiology, transplantation medicine, and precision healthcare. With a strong track record in international collaboration and participation in major research initiatives, Haukeland University Hospital is committed to advancing medical science and translating research into improved outcomes for patients worldwide. For more information, visit www.helse-bergen.no.
