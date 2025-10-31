SOTIO to Present Data Highlighting Progress Across ADC and Immunocytokine Programs at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

PRAGUE & BASEL, Switzerland & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOTIO Biotech, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company owned by PPF Group, today announced it will present new preclinical and translational data from multiple investigational programs at two scientific conferences in November – the World ADC Conference in San Diego, California, and PEGS Europe, in Lisbon, Portugal.

At these global forums, SOTIO will highlight progress across its next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and immunocytokine pipeline, which is advancing toward new treatment options for patients with solid tumors in areas of unmet medical need. Topics of the presentations include:

SOT106 , a novel ADC targeting LRRC15 for the treatment of mesenchymal tumors, with a particular focus on soft tissue sarcoma and osteosarcoma. Preclinical data demonstrate a high therapeutic index and strong anti-tumor activity, supporting its potential best-in-class profile.

, a novel ADC targeting LRRC15 for the treatment of mesenchymal tumors, with a particular focus on soft tissue sarcoma and osteosarcoma. Preclinical data demonstrate a high therapeutic index and strong anti-tumor activity, supporting its potential best-in-class profile. SOT109 , SOTIO’s lead CDH17-targeting ADC for gastrointestinal cancers, including colorectal and other GI malignancies. Preclinical findings show robust efficacy and a favorable safety profile, reinforcing best-in-class therapeutic potential.

, SOTIO’s lead CDH17-targeting ADC for gastrointestinal cancers, including colorectal and other GI malignancies. Preclinical findings show robust efficacy and a favorable safety profile, reinforcing best-in-class therapeutic potential. SOT201, a cis-acting PD-1/IL-15 mutein-based immunocytokine designed to target and reinvigorate exhausted T cells in the tumor microenvironment while maintaining a systemic immune balance. SOT201 is currently under clinical evaluation in the Phase 1 VICTORIA-01 study in patients with advanced metastatic cancers.

“These data reflect the significant progress we are making across our pipeline and the strength of our scientific foundation,” said Radek Špíšek, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer of SOTIO. “By integrating deep insights into cancer biology with next-generation therapeutic modalities, we aim to provide new therapies for diseases with high unmet medical need.”

World ADC oral presentation details:

Title: “Exploring Novel Pharmacology & Translational Aspects of SOT106 Targeting LRRC15 in Solid Tumors”

Session: Pharmacology track

Presenter: Lenka Palova Jelinkova

Date & Time: November 3, 2025, 10:30am PT

Title: “Advancing a Preclinical Pipeline of ADCs Targeting Gastrointestinal Cancers”

Session: Preclinical track

Presenter: Amy Jensen-Smith

Date & Time: November 5, 2025, 3:00pm PT

PEGS Europe oral presentation details:

Keynote Presentation Title: “SOT109: A CDH17 Targeting ADC with Best-in-Class Potential Activity for the Treatment of CRC and Other GI Cancers”

Session: Engineering Antibody-Drug Conjugates

Presenter: Radek Špíšek

Date & Time: November 12, 2025, 1:50pm CET

Title: “Preclinical Pharmacology and Translational Aspects of a Cis-Acting PD-1/IL-15 Mutein-Based Immunocytokine SOT201”

Session: Next-Generation Immunotherapies

Presenter: Anna Jirovec

Date & Time: November 13, 2025, 5:10pm CET

Presentation materials will be available upon request following the live presentations.

About SOTIO Biotech

SOTIO Biotech (SOTIO) is shaping the future of cancer immunotherapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. The company is advancing an innovative pipeline of mono- and bispecific solid tumor ADC programs at various stages of preclinical development, including SOT106 for the treatment of LRRC15+ sarcomas and other solid tumors, and SOT109 for the treatment of colorectal cancer. SOT201, a next-generation PD-1-targeting immunocytokine, is being evaluated in the Phase 1 VICTORIA-01 study for patients with solid tumors. SOTIO is a member of the PPF Group. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.sotio.com.

SOTIO is a registered trademark of SOTIO Biotech a.s. in selected countries.

Company contact:



Richard Kapsa

Head of Communication

T: (+420) 224 174 448

M: (+420) 603 280 971

kapsa@sotio.com



Media contact:



Lisa Raffensperger

Ten Bridge Communications

M: +1 (617) 575-2647

lisa@tenbridgecommunications.com