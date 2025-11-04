SOTIO Announces Promotion of Vivi Boura to Chief Medical Officer

PRAGUE, BASEL, Switzerland & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOTIO Biotech, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company owned by PPF Group, today announced the promotion of Vivi Boura, M.D., Ph.D., an accomplished oncologist with extensive experience leading the clinical development of novel cancer therapies, to chief medical officer.

“Vivi’s profound commitment to improving patient outcomes, combined with her deep regulatory expertise, have been invaluable in steering our pipeline’s development and shaping our clinical strategy,” said Radek Spisek, Ph.D., chief executive officer of SOTIO. “As deputy CMO, she has been instrumental in advancing our investigational ADC programs and our broader portfolio of cutting-edge cancer therapies. In this new role, I am confident she will continue to lead our clinical efforts with the focus, rigor and execution required to bring forward meaningful new options for patients.”

Dr. Boura joined SOTIO in 2021 as a medical director, after which she assumed roles of increasing responsibility in the leadership of SOTIO’s clinical development team before being named deputy chief medical officer in February 2025. As deputy CMO, she facilitated the preparation of pre-IND and IND submissions for SOTIO’s ADC pipeline and provided scientific and regulatory leadership across the company’s immunotherapy and ADC portfolio.

Prior to SOTIO, Dr. Boura was a medical advisor in AbbVie’s hematology and oncology function. She began her academic and clinical career at the University of Athens, serving as senior research associate in the 3rd Department of Internal Medicine, Oncology Unit. She has contributed to more than 70 Phase 2/3 oncology clinical trials, including multinational and investigator-initiated studies. In parallel, she held academic roles, teaching at the University of Athens and lecturing in postgraduate programs on thoracic malignancies. Dr. Boura has authored more than 40 peer-reviewed publications.

About SOTIO Biotech

SOTIO Biotech (SOTIO) is shaping the future of cancer immunotherapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. The company is advancing an innovative pipeline of mono- and bispecific solid tumor ADC programs at various stages of preclinical development, including SOT106 for the treatment of LRRC15+ sarcomas and other solid tumors, and SOT109 for the treatment of colorectal cancer. SOT201, a next-generation PD-1-targeting immunocytokine, is being evaluated in the Phase 1 VICTORIA-01 study for patients with solid tumors. SOTIO is a member of the PPF Group. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.sotio.com.

SOTIO is a registered trademark of SOTIO Biotech a.s. in selected countries.

