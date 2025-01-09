SOTIO Advances Colorectal Cancer ADC Program, SOT109, and Licenses Fully Human Antibodies from Biocytogen for Novel Tumor Target

SOT109 will leverage antibodies generated with Biocytogen’s proprietary RenMab™ platform as backbone of ADC for colorectal cancer and other gastrointestinal cancers

PRAGUE & BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOTIO Biotech, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company owned by PPF Group, today announced the licensing of fully human antibodies from Biocytogen (HKEX: 02315), a global biotech company dedicated to discovering and developing novel antibody therapeutics. The license will be used to develop an innovative antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for a novel tumor target under the option and license agreement established between the companies. The antibody selected will support the development of SOT109, SOTIO’s new ADC candidate, for the treatment of colorectal cancer and other gastrointestinal (GI) cancers.





SOTIO’s ADC technology is designed to address the limitations of current ADCs, including improvement of precision targeting and overcoming tumor heterogeneity. SOT109, the newest program emerging from SOTIO’s ADC portfolio, is now at the clinical candidate selection stage, targeted against an undisclosed tumor antigen that is highly and homogeneously expressed in more than 90% of colorectal cancers. SOT109 has demonstrated broad preclinical activity in multiple models of colorectal cancer. SOT109 utilizes proprietary and clinically validated ADC platform technology for site-specific conjugation from Synaffix, a Lonza Group biotechnology company.

“SOT109 holds tremendous promise as a transformative treatment for colorectal cancer and other GI cancers, marking the next milestone from our innovative ADC platform. Our collaboration with Biocytogen has been instrumental in identifying a fully human and selective mAb candidate that demonstrates excellent cross-species reactivity, binding affinity, and internalization properties,” said Martin Steegmaier, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of SOTIO. “We are now in the final stages of clinical candidate selection for the program, and plan to commence IND-enabling studies this month.”

“We are thrilled to see the remarkable progress achieved through our collaboration with SOTIO,” said Yuelei Shen, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Biocytogen. “The fully human monoclonal antibodies developed using our RenMab™ platform exhibit exceptional binding and internalization capabilities, along with excellent developability. By utilizing Synaffix’s platform and combining it with SOTIO’s extensive experience in ADC development, SOT109 has been developed as a highly promising candidate, offering new hope for the treatment of colorectal and other GI cancers.”

About SOTIO

SOTIO Biotech (SOTIO) is shaping the future of targeted cancer therapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. The company is advancing an innovative pipeline of mono- and bispecific solid tumor ADC programs at various stages of preclinical development. The SOTIO pipeline also includes two clinical-stage programs: BOXR1030, a metabolically-enhanced CAR-T cell therapy targeting GPC3-expressing tumors; and SOT201, a next-generation PD-1-targeting immunocytokine. SOTIO is a member of the PPF Group. SOTIO is a registered trademark of SOTIO Biotech a.s. in selected countries. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.sotio.com.

About Biocytogen

Biocytogen (HKEX: 02315) is a global biotechnology company that drives the research and development of novel antibody-based drugs with innovative technologies. Founded on gene editing technology, Biocytogen leverages genetically engineered proprietary RenMice® (RenMab™/ RenLite®/ RenNano®/ RenTCR-mimic™ ) platforms for fully human monoclonal/bispecific/multispecific antibody discovery, bispecific antibody-drug conjugate discovery, nanobody discovery and TCR-mimic antibody discovery, and has established a sub-brand, RenBiologics™, to explore global partnerships for an off-the-shelf library of >400,000 fully human antibody sequences against approximately 1000 targets for worldwide collaboration. As of June 30, 2024, approximately 150 therapeutic antibody and multiple clinical asset co-development/out-licensing/transfer agreements and nearly 50 target-nominated RenMice® licensing projects have been established around the globe, including several partnerships with multinational pharmaceutical companies (MNCs). Biocytogen pioneered the generation of drug target knock-in humanized models for preclinical research, and currently provides a few thousand off-the-shelf animal and cell models under the company’s sub-brand, BioMice™, along with preclinical pharmacology and gene-editing services for clients worldwide. Headquartered in Beijing, Biocytogen has branches in China (Haimen Jiangsu, Shanghai), USA (Boston, San Francisco), and Germany (Heidelberg). For more information, please visit http://en.biocytogen.com.cn.

