Sonoma Biotherapeutics Announces Upcoming Poster Presentation at the 10th Annual Symposium on Hidradenitis Suppurativa Advances (SHSA)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonoma Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing engineered regulatory T cell (Treg) therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, will be sharing a poster presentation at the 10th Annual Symposium on Hidradenitis Suppurativa Advances (SHSA), taking place in Nashville, TN from October 31 to November 2, 2025.

Details of the presentation below:

“Regulate-HS: A Phase 1 Study CAR-Tregs Targeting Citrullinated Proteins in Moderate to Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa: Interim Report of Patient Characteristics and Safety” Presenting Author: Jason Do

Location: Legends Ballroom, Omni Nashville

About Sonoma Biotherapeutics

Sonoma Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing engineered regulatory T cell (Treg) therapies to treat serious autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by restoring immune system balance. Founded by pioneers in Treg biology and cell therapy, including Dr. Fred Ramsdell, whose foundational research in Treg biology was recognized with a 2025 Nobel Prize, Sonoma Biotherapeutics combines deep scientific expertise with proprietary platform technologies to advance a new generation of targeted and durable Treg cell therapies.

In addition to its lead, proprietary Treg program, SBT-77-7101, Sonoma Biotherapeutics is collaborating with Regeneron to advance a pipeline of Treg cell therapies for autoimmune diseases.

For more information, visit sonomabio.com and follow Sonoma Biotherapeutics on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

