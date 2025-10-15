SUBSCRIBE
Sonoma Biotherapeutics Announces Upcoming Late-Breaking Oral and Poster Presentations at the 2025 American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence

October 15, 2025 | 
2 min read

Late-breaking oral presentation of interim safety and efficacy data from the phase 1 study of SBT-77-7101, including a favorable early safety profile, with preliminary clinical and mechanistic evidence of therapeutic activity in refractory rheumatoid arthritis

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonoma Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing engineered regulatory T cell (Treg) therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, will be sharing a late-breaking oral and two poster presentations at the 2025 American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence, taking place in Chicago, IL from October 24-29, 2025.



Sonoma Biotherapeutics’ proprietary platform technologies and approaches are built on Nobel Prize-winning science that changed the field of immunology.

Further details on the presentations below:

Late-Breaking Oral Presentation Details:

Title: “A Phase 1 Study of Autologous CAR-Treg Cells in Refractory Rheumatoid Arthritis: Interim Report of Safety and Efficacy”

  • Presenting Author: Minna Kohler, MD, RhMSUS, Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Abstract Number: 2213281
  • Session: Late-Breaking Abstracts
  • Date/ Time: Wednesday, October 29; 8:00 – 9:30am CT
  • Location: W375C

Poster Presentations Details:

Title: “Phase 1b Study of SBT777101, an Engineered CAR-T-Regulatory Cell Product, in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis: Interim Demographics and Safety”

  • Presenting Author: Sarah Baxter, MD PhD, Sonoma Biotherapeutics
  • Abstract Number: 0501
  • Session: Rheumatoid Arthritis – Treatment Poster I
  • Date/ Time: Sunday, October 26; 10:30am – 12:30pm CT
  • Location: Poster Hall

Title: “Immunophenotyping of peripheral blood mononuclear cells reveals potential cellular biomarkers of disease in rheumatoid arthritis”

  • Presenting Author: John Bui, Sonoma Biotherapeutics
  • Abstract Number: 2277
  • Session: Rheumatoid Arthritis – Treatment Poster III
  • Date/ Time: Tuesday, October 28; 10:30am – 12:30pm CT
  • Location: Poster Hall

About Sonoma Biotherapeutics
Sonoma Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing engineered regulatory T cell (Treg) therapies to treat serious autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by restoring balance to the immune system. Founded by pioneers in Treg biology and cell therapy, the company is employing proprietary platform technologies and approaches to develop a new generation of targeted and durable Treg cell therapies. Sonoma Biotherapeutics is based in South San Francisco and Seattle. For more information, visit sonomabio.com and follow on X, formerly Twitter, and LinkedIn.


Contacts

Investors:
ir@sonomabio.com

Media:
Stephanie Jacobson, Argot Partners
media@sonomabio.com

Northern California Washington State Events Data Phase I
Sonoma BioTherapeutics
