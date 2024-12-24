SOLVD Health Receives New York State Laboratory Approval

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOLVD Health (SOLVD), a patient intelligence company developing cutting-edge precision solutions to deliver better health outcomes, has received approval from the New York State Department of Health Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program (CLEP) for its San Diego-based laboratory. This approval authorizes SOLVD Health to offer AvertD® for patients in New York, empowering healthcare providers and patients with critical insights to help mitigate the risk of opioid use disorder (OUD).





The New York State Department of Health is recognized for its rigorous standards in clinical laboratory testing, ensuring that approved laboratories meet high benchmarks for accuracy, reliability, and patient safety. SOLVD Health’s AvertD® genetic test, already FDA-approved, is designed to assess individual genetic susceptibility to OUD, providing valuable information to guide personalized pain management strategies.

“Securing New York State approval is a pivotal step in our mission to expand access to genetic testing that can help address the opioid crisis,” said SOLVD Health founder and CEO Dr. Keri Donaldson. “This expansion enables more healthcare providers and patients to benefit from personalized health insights that can inform decisions about pain management and potentially prevent adverse outcomes.”

As the healthcare industry continues to seek solutions to combat the ongoing opioid epidemic, AvertD offers clinically validated genetic insights that can help them advise pain management decisions before opioid therapy begins. This approval advances SOLVD Health’s mission to translate complex biological signals into actionable patient data, empowering individuals, and healthcare providers to make more informed health decisions.

About SOLVD Health

SOLVD Health is a privately held company focused on preventing disease by making contextual health information accessible to everyone. Through the development of insights-based health tools, SOLVD Health enables individuals and their providers to make better decisions about their health and the health of their families. SOLVD Health accomplishes this by translating complex biological signals into actionable patient data that can point the way to better health. To learn more about SOLVD Health, its solutions, and career opportunities, visit www.solvdhealth.com.

Contacts



Media:

Valerie Melucci

Vice President of Marketing, SOLVD Health

pr@solvdhealth.com

Investors:

Mark Hazeltine

Chief Financial Officer, SOLVD Health

investors@solvdhealth.com