Solu Therapeutics to Present Initial Phase 1 Results of STX-0712 and New Preclinical Data on STX-0640 in Two Oral Presentations at the 2026 ASH Annual Meeting

BOSTON, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solu Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering novel therapies to eliminate disease-driving cells in cancer and immunology, today announced that initial results from its first-in-human Phase 1 study of STX-0712 in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML), and new preclinical data on STX-0640 have been selected for oral presentations at the 68th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting being held in New Orleans, LA on December 12-15, 2026.

“We are excited to present the first clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1 of STX-0712 in patients with CMML, and new preclinical data on STX-0640, our potential first-in-class MRGPRX2-targeting mast cell depletor, at the upcoming ASH Annual Meeting. Having two abstracts selected for oral presentation at the premier hematology meeting underscores the growing recognition of our differentiated approach to selectively eliminate disease-driving cells,” said Philip Vickers, President and CEO of Solu Therapeutics. “With our Phase 1 study of STX-0712 ongoing in CMML, and recently expanded to include patients with AML, we continue to make meaningful progress in advancing this novel therapeutic approach in diseases with significant unmet need. We look forward to sharing the data and highlighting the breadth and potential of our pipeline.”

Oral Presentation Details

Title: Initial results from a first-in-human Phase 1 study of STX-0712, a CCR2+ cytotoxicity targeting chimera (CyTAC™) in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML)

Session: Myelodysplastic Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Novel Targeted Agents and Combination Regimens in CMML, MDS, and MDS/MPN Overlap Neoplasms: Emerging Clinical Trial Data

Publication number: 532

Date & time: December 13, 2026 at 9:30 AM CT

Presenter: Guillermo Montalban-Bravo, MD; Associate Professor, Leukemia, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas

Title: Preclinical evaluation of STX-0640, a first-in-class MRGPRX2-targeting mast cell depletor for systemic mastocytosis and related mast cell disorders

Session: Myeloproliferative Syndromes and Chronic Myeloid Leukemia: Basic and Translational: Triple S: MPN Goes Spatial, Selective and to the Cell Surface!

Publication number: 677

Date & time: December 13, 2026 at 5:30 PM CT

Presenter: Brandon Turunen, PhD; Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder, Solu Therapeutics

About STX-0712

STX-0712 is an investigational Cytotoxicity Targeting Chimera (CyTAC) targeting the G Protein-Coupled Receptor CCR2, a selective marker expressed at high levels on malignant monocytes and bone marrow blasts, which are key drivers of disease in chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and other hematologic cancers. Designed to selectively eliminate CCR2-positive cells, STX-0712 has the potential to offer a more targeted and effective treatment option with minimal effects on non-malignant cells.

STX-0712 has received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 study in patients with relapsed/refractory CMML and AML.

About STX-0640

STX-0640 is an investigational, potential first-in-class mast cell depletor and development candidate for systemic mastocytosis and immuno-dermatologic diseases. Built on the CyTAC platform, STX-0640 combines a selective small-molecule binder of MRGPRX2, a receptor selectively expressed on disease-driving tissue-resident mast cells that is poorly accessible to conventional antibodies, with a T cell engager. Designed to eliminate mast cells rather than merely inhibiting their activity, STX-0640 has the potential to enable deeper and more durable clinical responses.

About Solu Therapeutics

Solu Therapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation therapeutics to eliminate disease-driving cells in cancer and immunology. The Company’s proprietary CyTAC™ platform, exclusively licensed from GSK, enables the development of innovative medicines that combine the target-binding capability of small molecules with the therapeutic power of biologics. Solu Therapeutics is committed to advancing the field of oncology, immunology, and other therapeutic areas by bringing transformative therapies to patients in need. For more information, visit www.solutherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Investor Contact

Kevin Gardner

kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com

LifeSci Advisors