Solu Therapeutics Presents Positive Preclinical Data on STX-0712 for Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia and Acute Myeloid Leukemia at ASH Annual Meeting

STX-0712 showed robust activity against CCR2-positive monocytes in CMML and AML patient samples

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solu Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering therapies to eliminate disease-driving cells in cancer, immunology, and other therapeutic areas, today announced positive preclinical data on STX-0712, its novel CCR2-CyTAC™ (Cytotoxicity Targeting Chimera), for the treatment of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Results were presented over the weekend in two poster sessions at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, held December 7-10, 2024, in San Diego, California.

“The encouraging results from our preclinical studies in CMML and AML highlight the unique power of our CyTAC platform to precisely target and eliminate disease-driving cells,” said Sergio Santillana, Chief Medical Officer of Solu. “STX-0712’s ability to selectively target CCR2-positive malignant monocytes in these two challenging blood cancers showcases the platform’s potential to support the development of transformative treatments for different types of cancer and other diseases. We look forward to advancing STX-0712 into clinical trials and continuing to leverage our platform for other high-need diseases.”

Preclinical Results for STX-0712 in CMML

Key Findings:

CCR2 was highly expressed in >98% of malignant monocytes in peripheral blood and in a subset of CD34+ progenitors in the bone marrow of CMML patients, while minimal or no CCR2 expression was observed in CD34+ progenitor healthy controls.

In all patient samples tested, STX-0712 effectively depleted CD14+CCR2+ monocytes, achieving 66–91% cancer cell elimination with an average potency of 3nM.

In non-human primates (NHPs), STX-0712 demonstrated potent dose-dependent activity, effectively depleting more than 95% of CCR2-positive monocytes.

STX-0712 exhibited favorable pharmacokinetics in NHPs and was well tolerated, with no adverse effects observed.

Preclinical Results for STX-0712 in AML

Key Findings:

CCR2 was highly expressed on malignant monocytes from AML patient samples, with cases of acute monocytic leukemia (M5) and acute myelomonocytic leukemia (M4), showing the highest levels of expression.

STX-0712 successfully eliminated CCR2-positive malignant monocytes in 80% of patient samples, with up to 74% of cancer cells depleted and an average potency of 3nM.

When combined with venetoclax and azacitidine (standard-of-care treatments for AML), STX-0712 improved therapeutic efficacy in 60% of patient samples by differential targeting both CCR2-positive monocytes and undifferentiated blasts.

Minimal effects were observed on non-target populations such as lymphocytes and CCR2-negative CD34+ blasts, demonstrating the high selectivity of STX-0712.

“The results from these studies represent a significant milestone for Solu, as they reinforce the potential of STX-0712 in the treatment CMML and AML, two diseases with limited targeted therapies available,” said Brandon Turunen, Co-founder, Chief Technology Officer, and Head of Drug Discovery at Solu. “By targeting the underlying drivers of these diseases, STX-0712 could offer a highly targeted approach to treatment while maintaining a strong safety profile. We look forward to advancing this promising program to clinical-stage research in 2025.”

About STX-0712

STX-0712 is a CyTAC targeting the G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) CCR2, a selective marker expressed at high levels on malignant monocytes that are key drivers in certain hematologic cancers. By targeting CCR2, STX-0712 is designed to selectively eliminate these malignant cells.

About Solu Therapeutics

Solu Therapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation therapeutics to eliminate disease-driving cells in cancer, immunology and other therapeutic areas. The company’s proprietary CyTAC (Cytotoxicity Targeting Chimera) and TicTAC™ (Therapeutic Index Control Targeting Chimera) platforms enable the development of innovative medicines that combine the target-binding capability of small molecules with the therapeutic power of biologics. Solu Therapeutics is committed to advancing the field of oncology, immunology and other therapeutic areas by bringing transformative therapies to patients in need.

