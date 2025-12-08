Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Advancing Rare-Disease Therapies Positioned at Pivotal Crossroad

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via BioMedWire: — Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) today announces its placement in an editorial published by BioMedWire ("BMW"), one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ) , a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

Chronic illnesses and rare disorders among older Americans represent a rapidly intensifying challenge for the U.S. healthcare system, with the National Institutes of Health estimating that more than 30 million people nationwide are living with a rare disease. Most of these conditions have no FDA-approved therapies, leaving older adults particularly at risk as age-related changes can mask or delay accurate diagnosis. This growing strain on care has heightened the need for novel treatments that address significant unmet medical needs.

Soligenix Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical developer, is advancing several rare-disease therapies, including HyBryte[TM] (synthetic hypericin) for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (“CTCL”), where it is currently running the final confirmatory trial necessary before seeking global marketing authorization. As the Trump administration pursues new health-policy measures focused on chronic and rare diseases, Soligenix’s programs are positioned at a pivotal crossroads of scientific innovation and national healthcare goals.

Soligenix is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. Its Specialized BioTherapeutics business segment is developing and moving toward potential commercialization of HyBryte(TM) (“SGX301” or synthetic hypericin) as a novel photodynamic therapy utilizing safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (“CTCL”). With successful completion of the second Phase 3 study, regulatory approvals will be sought to support potential commercialization worldwide. Development programs in this business segment also include expansion of synthetic hypericin (“SGX302”) into psoriasis, the company’s first-in-class innate defense regulator (“IDR”) technology, dusquetide (“SGX942”) for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer, and (“SGX945”) in Behçet’s disease.

The company’s Public Health Solutions business segment includes development programs for RiVax(R), its ricin toxin vaccine candidate, as well as its vaccine programs targeting filoviruses (such as Marburg and Ebola) and CiVax(TM), the company’s vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19 (caused by SARS-CoV-2). The development of Soligenix’s vaccine programs incorporates the use of its proprietary heat stabilization platform technology, known as ThermoVax(R). To date, this business segment has been supported with government grants and contract funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (“NIAID”), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (“DTRA”) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (“BARDA”).

