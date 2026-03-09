Solid Biosciences Announces Oversubscribed $240 Million Private Placement

CHARLESTOWN, Mass., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company developing precision genetic medicines for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a select group of institutional accredited investors for an approximately $240 million private placement, before deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses, which is expected to close on or about March 9, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The private placement is being conducted in accordance with applicable Nasdaq rules and was priced to satisfy the “Minimum Price” requirement (as defined in the Nasdaq rules).

In the private placement, the Company is selling 14,973,257 shares of common stock at a price of $5.61 per share and, in lieu of common stock to investors who so choose, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 27,807,482 shares of common stock at a price of $5.609 per pre-funded warrant. Each pre-funded warrant will have an exercise price of $0.001 per share, will be exercisable immediately, and will be exercisable until exercised in full.

The private placement was anchored by existing and new investors, including Perceptive Advisors, Bain Capital Life Sciences, RA Capital Management, Invus, Vestal Point Capital, Janus Henderson Investors, and Deep Track Capital, among others.

The Company expects to use net proceeds from the private placement to fund ongoing pipeline development programs, business development activities, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Leerink Partners and Citigroup are acting as joint lead placement agents for the financing. Cantor is acting as co-lead placement agent for the financing. Truist and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are acting as co-placement agents for the financing.

The securities to be sold in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state or other applicable jurisdiction’s securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or other jurisdictions’ securities laws. The Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) registering the resale of the shares of common stock issued in the private placement and the shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise of the pre-funded warrants issued in the private placement no later than the 30th day after the closing of the private placement.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offering of the securities under the resale registration statement will only be made by means of a prospectus.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a precision genetic medicine company focused on advancing a portfolio of gene therapy candidates targeting rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, including SGT-003 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), SGT-212 for Friedreich’s ataxia (FA), SGT-501 for catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), SGT-601 for TNNT2-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy and additional fatal, genetic cardiac diseases. The Company is also focused on developing innovative libraries of genetic regulators and other enabling technologies with promising potential to significantly impact gene therapy delivery cross-industry. Solid is advancing its diverse pipeline and delivery platform in the pursuit of uniting experts in science, technology, disease management, and care. Patient-focused and founded by those directly impacted by Duchenne, Solid’s mission is to improve the daily lives of patients living with devastating rare diseases.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the anticipated closing of the private placement; the anticipated use of proceeds from the private placement; the filing of a registration statement to register the resale of the shares and pre-funded warrant shares to be issued and sold in the private placement; future expectations, plans and prospects for the Company; and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would,” “working” and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: market and other financial conditions and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally; whether the conditions for the closing of the private placement will be satisfied; the Company’s ability to advance SGT-003 and other clinical and preclinical programs, capsid libraries and other enabling technologies on the timelines expected or at all; obtain and maintain necessary approvals from the FDA and other regulatory authorities; replicate in clinical trials positive results found in preclinical studies of the Company’s product candidates; obtain, maintain or protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; enroll patients in ongoing trials; activate clinical trial sites; replicate preliminary or interim data from clinicals trials in the final data of such trials; compete successfully with other companies that are seeking to develop Duchenne, FA, CPVT and other neuromuscular and cardiac treatments and gene therapies; manage expenses; and raise the substantial additional capital needed, on the timeline necessary, to continue development of SGT-003 and its other candidates, achieve its other business objectives and continue as a going concern. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the “Risk Factors” section, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors, in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and other filings that the Company may make with the SEC in the future. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company’s views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Solid Biosciences Investor Contact:

Nicole Anderson

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Solid Biosciences Inc.

investors@solidbio.com

Media Contact:

Glenn Silver

FINN Partners

glenn.silver@finnpartners.com