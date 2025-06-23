Soleno Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations at the 2025 United in Hope: International Prader-Willi Syndrome Conference

Conference is the first-ever international meeting jointly hosted by the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association | USA, the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research, and the International Prader-Willi Syndrome Organisation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (Soleno) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced one oral and six poster presentations at the 2025 United In Hope: International Prader-Willi Syndrome Conference, which will be held June 24-28, 2025, in Phoenix, AZ.

The conference represents a unique collaboration between the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association | USA (PWSA | USA), the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research (FPWR), and the International Prader-Willi Syndrome Organisation (IPWSO), and is anticipated to be the largest conference focused on Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) ever held.

“At Soleno, we are reminded every day of the vital role that data, science, and advocacy play in driving meaningful progress for rare disease communities. In this 50th anniversary year of the founding of the first PWS group, PWSA | USA, we are particularly reminded of this progress,” said Dr. Anish Bhatnagar, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Soleno Therapeutics. “In a condition like PWS, where the lived experience of individuals with PWS and their families is essential to understanding the full impact of the disease, our partnership with advocacy groups is critical. We are honored to have a strong presence at this year’s International PWS Conference and remain deeply committed to advancing research, listening to the community, and working together to improve the lives of those impacted by PWS.”

Presentation details:

Format: oral presentation Title: Long-term Efficacy Results of Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release (DCCR) Tablets in Participants with Prader-Willi Syndrome from the Completed C601 (DESTINY PWS) and C602 Open Label Extension (OLE) Studies Presenter: Evelien Gevers MD, PhD, Consultant, Queen Mary University of London, Barts and The London Medical School, William Harvey Research Institute, Centre for Endocrinology, London, UK, Barts Health NHS Trust Royal London Hospital, London UK Date/time: Thursday, June 26, 11:00 MST Format: poster presentations Title: Swallowability and Dosing Compliance of Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release (DCCR) Tablets in Patients with Prader-Willi Syndrome Presenter: Neil Cowen, PhD, MBA, Senior Vice President, Drug Development, Soleno Therapeutics Date/time: Wednesday, June 25, 4:00-6:00 MST Title: Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release (DCCR) Tablets Significantly Reduce Hyperphagia in Patients with PWS Who Are Managed with Strict Food Controls Presenter: Evelien Gevers MD, PhD, Consultant, Queen Mary University of London, Barts and The London Medical School, William Harvey Research Institute, Centre for Endocrinology, London, UK, Barts Health NHS Trust Royal London Hospital, London UK Date/time: Wednesday, June 25, 4:00-6:00 MST Title: The Emotional Impact of Hyperphagia: Insights from the PWS Community Presenter: Maria Picone, Founder and CEO, TREND Community Date/time: Wednesday, June 25, 4:00-6:00 MST Title: Safety and Efficacy of Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release (DCCR) Tablets in Patients with PWS who have Pre-Diabetes or Diabetes Presenter: Jennifer Miller, MD, Professor of Pediatric Endocrinology, the University of Florida, Gainesville Date/time: Wednesday, June 25, 4:00-6:00 MST Title: Comparison of Changes in Fat Mass in Participants with PWS Treated with Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release (DCCR) Tablets to Those in the NIH Natural History Study Presenter: Jennifer Miller, MD, Professor of Pediatric Endocrinology, the University of Florida, Gainesville Date/time: Wednesday, June 25, 4:00-6:00 MST Title: Relaxation of Food Control Parameters Based on Improvements in the Food Safe Zone Questionnaire Occurs with Reduction of Hyperphagia in Clinical Trials of Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release (DCCR) Tablets in Participants with Prader-Willi Syndrome Presenter: Evelien Gevers MD, PhD, Consultant, Queen Mary University of London, Barts and The London Medical School, William Harvey Research Institute, Centre for Endocrinology, London, UK, Barts Health NHS Trust Royal London Hospital, London UK Date/time: Wednesday, June 25, 4:00-6:00 MST

For additional information about the conference, please see: https://www.pwsausa.org/2025-united-in-hope-conference/

About PWS

Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) is a rare genetic neurodevelopmental disorder caused by an abnormality in the gene expression on chromosome 15.

The Prader-Willi Syndrome Association | USA estimates that PWS occurs in one in every 15,000 live births. The defining symptom of PWS is hyperphagia, a chronic and life-threatening condition characterized by an intense persistent sensation of hunger accompanied by food preoccupations, an extreme drive to consume food, food-related behavior problems, and a lack of normal satiety, which can severely diminish the quality of life for individuals with PWS and their families. Hyperphagia can lead to significant mortality (e.g., stomach rupture, choking, accidental death due to food seeking behavior) and longer term, co-morbidities such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease.

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.

Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s first commercial product, VYKAT™ XR (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets, formerly known as DCCR, is a once-daily oral treatment for hyperphagia in adults and children 4 years of age and older with Prader-Willi syndrome and was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on March 26, 2025. For more information, please visit www.soleno.life .

