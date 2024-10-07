SUBSCRIBE
Sofwave Obtains U.S. Patent for Fat Tissue Reduction Technology

October 7, 2024 
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sofwave Medical Ltd (“the Company”) (TASE: SOFW), an emerging leader in energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted patent protection for Sofwave’s technology in a new embodiment for the treatment of fat tissue.

The issued patent describes a system and its components for treating fat tissue by generating unfocused ultrasound energy with parameter values suitable to heat fat tissue in the hypodermis tissue layer to a desired temperature level. The unfocused ultrasound energy is emitted by an applicator placed in contact with the skin surface. During the treatment, a proprietary cooling mechanism is applied to the skin surface that is contacted by the applicator to avoid thermal damage to the epidermis layer of the skin and provide safe and efficacies treatment results.

About Sofwave Medical
Sofwave Medical Ltd. has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction lifting and cellulite using its proprietary breakthrough technology. SUPERB™, Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology, is FDA-cleared to improve facial lines and wrinkles, lifting the eyebrow and lifting lax submental tissue (beneath the chin), lifting lax skin in the arms, as well as the short-term improvement in the appearance of cellulite and treatment of acne scars. The company’s Pure Impact™ module uses EMS technology and is cleared for muscle toning. Sofwave’s products provide physicians with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients. Contact: Info@sofwave.com

Investor Contact:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors LLC
(212) 915-2578
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

