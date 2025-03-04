Sofinnova Partners Raises €1.2 Billion to Fuel the Next Wave of Life Sciences Innovation

Leading European venture capital firm exceeds €4 billion in assets under management, doubling its AUM in the last five years

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sofinnova Partners (“Sofinnova”), a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences based in Paris, London, and Milan, today announced it had raised €1.2 billion across its platform of investment strategies over the past year, including more than €1 billion secured in the last quarter. This achievement brings the firm’s assets under management (AUM) to more than €4 billion, solidifying its position as a leading backer of transformative innovation in healthcare and sustainability. Further details on individual funds will be disclosed upon their final closings.





“All seven of Sofinnova’s investment strategies—from incubation to later-stage growth, spanning biotech, medtech, industrial biotech and digital medicine—have capital to back the next generation of life sciences companies,” said Antoine Papiernik, Chairman and Managing Partner of Sofinnova Partners. “With the new funds, we anticipate supporting 50 to 60 new companies, empowering a new wave of entrepreneurs tackling some of the world’s most pressing health and sustainability challenges.”

Sofinnova’s latest funds have attracted significant commitments from leading institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, corporates, and family offices, underscoring strong investor confidence in the firm’s ability to identify and nurture high-potential opportunities.

Over the past decade, Sofinnova has built one of the most experienced, globally connected teams in life sciences investing. Today, the firm comprises over 80 professionals, including 25 investment partners with deep sector expertise. It is an international team, spanning 24 nationalities across three European offices, with presence in key innovation hubs worldwide.

As Sofinnova expands its reach and sharpens its investment approach, it is also embracing cutting-edge technology to enhance decision-making. The firm has recently launched an AI-powered platform, built over the last five years, called Sofinnova.ai, which is transforming how it sources, analyzes, invests in and supports breakthrough science and entrepreneurs. By using advanced data analytics and machine learning, Sofinnova is further strengthening its ability to identify disruptive innovations and accelerate the development of pioneering life sciences companies.

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London, and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical, and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed to later-stage. The firm actively partners with ambitious entrepreneurs as a lead or cornerstone investor to develop transformative innovations that have the potential to positively impact our collective future.

Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is deeply established in Europe, with 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners manages over €4 billion in assets. For more information, please visit: sofinnovapartners.com.

