Smith+Nephew brings pre-operative planning and accuracy to total ankle replacement with new TOTAL ANKLE Patient-Matched Guides

Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces the launch of its TOTAL ANKLE Patient-Matched Guides, giving surgeons a predictable and efficient option to help plan and perform total ankle replacement (TAR) procedures. Engineered using 3D Systems’ VSP® surgical planning workflows, all-in-one TOTAL ANKLE Patient-Matched Guides are designed to achieve a precise patient fit using fluoroscopic alignment cues and efficient instrumentation, and provide accuracy to plan.1-8





Total ankle replacements are historically uncommon, preferring non-surgical techniques or arthrodesis due to the complexity of the procedure that results from differing patient anatomies. However, the global market trajectory (CAGR of 6.98% through 2031)9 is being bolstered by the rising prevalence of osteoarthritis in adults and influenced by growing patient preference for joint preservation and restoration.

Smith+Nephew’s TOTAL ANKLE Patient-Matched Guides are poised to support the growing TAR market segment due to three key benefits:

Predictability in the OR: Integrated fluoroscopic cues, guide pins, and cut slot make the guide an all-in-one instrument.

Integrated fluoroscopic cues, guide pins, and cut slot make the guide an all-in-one instrument. Accuracy: Fluoroscopic alignment cues and standard instrumentation transfer pins are designed to provide accuracy to plan. 3,6.10,11

Fluoroscopic alignment cues and standard instrumentation transfer pins are designed to provide accuracy to plan. User Friendly System: Guide is designed to provide tactile feedback with medial arm wrap and precise patient fit.1,2,12,13

Smith+Nephew partnered with South Carolina-based 3D Systems to help design and manufacture the TOTAL ANKLE Patient-Matched Guides. With more than 25 years of experience and FDA-cleared VSP surgical planning workflows, the company’s solutions have supported more than 175,000 patient-specific cases with the goal of improving outcomes and the overall patient experience.

TOTAL ANKLE Patient-Matched Guides are compatible with chamfer talar implants for Smith+Nephew’s CADENCE◊ Total Ankle System and SALTO TALARIS◊ Total Ankle Prosthesis, offering surgeons versatility of implant choice for their patients.

“We are excited to unveil our new TOTAL ANKLE Patient-Matched Guides for total ankle replacement - a breakthrough to help transform the way healthcare professionals approach surgical precision and improved patient outcomes”, said Mark McMahan, Vice President of Marketing, Global Trauma & Extremities at Smith+Nephew. This advanced system is designed to offer unparalleled efficiency and accuracy, ultimately enhancing the overall experience for both surgeons and patients. The launch of our TOTAL ANKLE Patient-Matched Guides further strengthens our position as a leader in the total ankle replacement market segment.”

To learn more about Smith+Nephew’s TOTAL ANKLE Patient-Matched Guides, CADENCE Total Ankle System and SALTO TALARIS Total Ankle Prosthesis, please visit the Total Ankle Patient-Matched Guides Webpage or visit the Smith+Nephew booth (#115) at the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) Annual Meeting from September 11-14 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

- ends –

Media Enquiries

Dave Snyder +1 (978) 749-1440

Smith+Nephew david.snyder@smith-nephew.com





References

3D Systems. Salto Ankle PSI System Design Validation Report. RPT-1059 3D Systems. Cadence Ankle PSI System Design Validation Report. RPT-1102 3D Systems. Salto Talaris PSI Operative Technique. DCD-00360 3D Systems. Salto Talaris PSI Case Report Template. DCD-00361 3D Systems. Cadence PSI Operative Technique. DCD-00359 3D Systems. Cadence PSI Case Report Template. DCD-00388 3D Systems. Salto Ankle PSI Virtual Planning Work Instruction. WI-01098 3D Systems. Cadence Ankle PSI Virtual Planning Work Instruction. WI-01184 Global Total Ankle Replacement Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2031. Data Bridge Market Research Report, June 2024 3D Systems. Salto Talaris PSI Talus Guide Drawing . SPEC-0526 3D Systems. Cadence PSI Talus Guide Drawing . SPEC-0577 3D Systems. Salto Talaris PSI Tibia Guide Drawing. SPEC-0525 3D Systems. Cadence PSI Tibia Guide Drawing. SPEC-0579 show less





About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people’s bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose ‘Life Unlimited’. Our 18,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients’ lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global business units of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.5 billion in 2023. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms ‘Group’ and ‘Smith+Nephew’ are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on X , LinkedIn , Instagram or Facebook .





About 3D Systems

More than 35 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com.





Forward-looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading profit margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as “aim”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “well-placed”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target”, “consider” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting healthcare providers, payers and customers; price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal and financial compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers; competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and disposals, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; relationships with healthcare professionals; reliance on information technology and cybersecurity; disruptions due to natural disasters, weather and climate change related events; changes in customer and other stakeholder sustainability expectations; changes in taxation regulations; effects of foreign exchange volatility; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F, which is available on the SEC’s website at www. sec.gov, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith+Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew’s expectations.

◊ Trademark of Smith+Nephew. Certain marks registered in US Patent and Trademark Office.



