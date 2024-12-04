Slingshot Biosciences Welcomes Visionary Leader and Industry Expert Dr. Nimisha Srivastava as New Chief Operations Officer

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Slingshot Biosciences today announced the addition of Nimisha Srivastava, Ph.D., as Chief Operations Officer. Dr. Srivastava brings more than 20 years of experience in nanofluidics, synthetic biology technology development, and operational scale-up, as well as a proven track record of building high-performing technical teams.









Dr. Srivastava’s expertise in scaling disruptive technologies will be instrumental in establishing Slingshot Biosciences’ customizable cell mimics as the gold standard in research, diagnostics, and manufacturing. Prior to Slingshot, she led the scale-up of lab processes, automated workflows, and high-throughput synthetic DNA and RNA production at Twist Biosciences, where she was part of the founding engineering team. In 2021, her team launched Twist’s state-of-the-art 100,000-square-foot “Factory of the Future” production facility. Before Twist, she founded Poise Technologies, where she developed rheological sensors for cancer and cardiovascular diagnostics. She also advanced POC microfluidic pathogen detection at NVS Technologies. Dr. Srivastava holds a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of Michigan, with specialized expertise in fluid dynamics and miniaturization.

“I am absolutely thrilled to join Slingshot Biosciences at such an exciting time,” said Dr Srivastava. “The company’s commitment to cell therapy and drug discovery aligns perfectly with my own values and experience and I look forward to working with the talented team to drive operational excellence and deliver value for our customers and stakeholders.”

As Chief Operations Officer, she will oversee all facets of R&D and operations, driving the development of scalable, innovative, and cutting-edge technologies. Nimisha will also craft a vision that aligns the company’s operational and commercial strategy as Slingshot embarks on an exciting period of exceptional growth and expansion.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Nimisha to Slingshot,” said Jeffrey Kim, CEO. “Her leadership, experience, and innovative spirit make her an invaluable addition to our team, and we look forward to all we’ll achieve together.”

About Slingshot Biosciences

Slingshot Biosciences develops cell mimics for a range of applications in diagnostics and therapeutics. Slingshot leverages advances in distributed manufacturing, engineering, and polymer chemistry to provide an industry-first, off-the-shelf solution for cell-like reagents that are stable, low-cost, and targeted toward a range of indications and markets. www.slingshotbio.com.

Contacts



Annalise Barnette

pr@slingshotbio.com