Skye Bioscience to Present Expanded Preclinical CB1 Antibody Data at the American Diabetes Association’s 85th Scientific Sessions

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skye Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKYE) (“Skye”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking new therapeutic pathways for obesity and other metabolic health disorders, today announced that it was selected to present new nimacimab data in its expanded preclinical model at the upcoming American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) 85th Scientific Sessions. Skye will present in multiple forums at the ADA conference, which is being held June 20th – 23rd, 2025, at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois.

ADA Event Highlights:

Evercore Panel - Evercore hosted ADA panel participant (by invite-only)

- Evercore hosted ADA panel participant (by invite-only) Innovation Hub Symposium Presentation – “Mechanistic Insights into Weight Loss and Metabolic Regulation of Obese Mice Treated with Nimacimab, a Peripherally Restricted CB1 Inhibitor”

– “Mechanistic Insights into Weight Loss and Metabolic Regulation of Obese Mice Treated with Nimacimab, a Peripherally Restricted CB1 Inhibitor” Poster Presentation – “Nimacimab, a Peripherally Restricted CB1 Inhibitor, Promotes Metabolic Homeostasis in a Diet-Induced Obesity (DIO) Mouse Model as Demonstrated by Weight Loss, Restored Hormonal Regulation, and Reduced Inflammatory Biomarkers”



These ADA presentations will all be available June 22nd, 2025 .

Summaries of ADA presentations:

Evercore Panel Presentation

Skye’s CEO, CMO and CSO will be a featured panel session speakers at Evercore’s invitation-only event being held in conjunction with ADA.

Symposium Presentation

Abstract Title: Mechanistic Insights into Weight Loss and Metabolic Regulation of Obese Mice Treated with Nimacimab, a Peripherally-restricted CB1 Inhibitor Presenter: Chris Twitty, PhD, Skye Bioscience, Chief Scientific Officer Location: Innovation Hub inside Exhibit Hall, McCormick Place, Chicago Date & Time: Sunday, June 22, 2025, 11:30-11:50am CT.

Summary: Non-incretin-based therapeutics represent an important clinical option for patients with obesity and other metabolic disorders. CB1 is a clinically validated G protein-coupled receptor target that plays a key role in energy homeostasis. There is growing consensus that peripheral inhibition of CB1 can safely modulate metabolic parameters, leading to meaningful weight loss. This presentation will highlight recent preclinical data that underscores key mechanisms supporting the therapeutic potential of Skye’s antibody-based peripherally- restricted CB1 inhibitor, nimacimab, including in vitro systems and in vivo diet-induced obesity models, both alone and in combination with incretin-based drugs like tirzepatide.

Poster Presentation

Title: Nimacimab, a Peripherally Restricted CB1 Inhibitor, Promotes Metabolic Homeostasis in a Diet-Induced Obesity (DIO) Mouse Model as Demonstrated by Weight Loss, Restored Hormonal Regulation, and Reduced Inflammatory Biomarkers Presenter:

Shawn A. Morales, Skye Bioscience, Senior Clinical Research Scientist Location:

Presentation hall number 1716-P in category 23-A, Obesity—Animal. Time: Monday, Jun 23, 2025, 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM CT.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye is focused on unlocking new therapeutic pathways for metabolic health through the development of next-generation molecules that modulate G-protein coupled receptors. Skye's strategy leverages biologic targets with substantial human proof of mechanism for the development of first-in-class therapeutics with clinical and commercial differentiation. Skye is conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial ( ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT06577090 ) in obesity for nimacimab, a negative allosteric modulating antibody that peripherally inhibits CB1. This study is also assessing the combination of nimacimab and a GLP-1R agonist (Wegovy®). For more information, please visit: www.skyebioscience.com . Connect with us on X and LinkedIn .

