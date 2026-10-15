Sixth Annual Inflammatory Eye Disease Week from Prevent Blindness to be Held on Oct. 19-25, 2026

-- Prevent Blindness offers new educational resources on inflammatory eye diseases, which include conjunctivitis, keratitis, thyroid eye disease and uveitis --

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevent Blindness, the nation's leading patient advocacy organization dedicated to preventing blindness and preserving sight, has declared its sixth annual Inflammatory Eye Disease (IED) Week as Oct. 19-25, 2026. According to a recent study published in Ophthalmology, the journal from the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), IEDs, also referred to as ocular inflammatory disease, account for 10-15 percent of legal blindness in the United States. Additionally, the working-age population is disproportionately affected, leading to increased years of visual disability and an outsized economic impact compared to other causes of blindness.

To provide patients, care partners and healthcare allies with expert approved educational resources on IEDs, Prevent Blindness offers a dedicated webpage, shareable social media graphics, downloadable fact sheets in English and Spanish, and multiple expert and patient-testimonial videos. IED Week is made possible through the support of our Gold sponsor Keenova Therapeutics.

"Inflammatory eye diseases can be complex and, when left untreated, may lead to serious and potentially irreversible vision loss. That's why patient education, awareness and access to timely eyecare are so important," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. "Early detection and treatment give patients the best opportunity to preserve their vision."

Acute inflammation, according to the AAO, is the normal, protective response of a healthy immune system which may include symptoms such as eye redness, swelling and sometimes pain, is common. However, in rare cases, there may be chronic inflammation, which may damage vision.

There are several different types of IEDs, including:

New this year, Prevent Blindness has created the educational video, Uveitis: A Closer Look. This resource includes easy-to-understand information on the eye disease, including uveitis basics, causes, symptoms, treatment options, and more.

Prevent Blindness ASPECT patient engagement program participant, Lindsay, shares her patient journey in Pars planitis (Peripheral Uveitis): Lindsay’s Story. Pars planitis, also referred to as peripheral uveitis, causes inflammation of the pars plana, the area of tissue next to the iris that is responsible for making aqueous humor (the fluid in the eye that nourishes the lens and cornea).

Additional Prevent Blindness Focus on Eye Health Expert Series videos include:

For more information on inflammatory eye disease, please visit https://preventblindness.org/inflammatory-eye-disease.

For a listing of vision care financial assistance programs in English or Spanish, visit https://preventblindness.org/vision-care-financial-assistance-information.

About Prevent Blindness



Founded in 1908, Prevent Blindness is the nation's leading volunteer eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight. Focused on promoting a continuum of vision care, Prevent Blindness touches the lives of millions of people each year through public and professional education, advocacy, certified vision screening and training, community and patient service programs and research. These services are made possible through the generous support of the American public. Together with a network of affiliates, Prevent Blindness is committed to eliminating preventable blindness in America. For more information, visit us at PreventBlindness.org, and follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and YouTube.

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SOURCE Prevent Blindness