Sitryx to present at the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Oxford, UK and Boston, MA – February 19, 2026 – Sitryx Therapeutics (“the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies to restore immune balance in autoimmune and inflammatory disease, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Iain Kilty, will present at the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference, being held virtually on February 25-26, 2026.

The Company’s presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, February 25 at 12pm ET, and the webcast can be viewed here.

Iain Kilty and Chief Financial Officer, Adam Mostafa, will be available for one-on-one and group meetings during the event. Interested investors should contact their Oppenheimer representative to schedule meetings.

About Sitryx

Sitryx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies to restore immune balance in autoimmune and inflammatory disease. The Company has a broad pipeline of novel small molecule candidates targeting major autoimmune indications with high unmet need. Its lead candidate, SYX-5219, is a potentially first-in-class PKM2 modulator in development for atopic dermatitis as a once-daily oral therapy with future development potential across multiple autoimmune diseases.

Established with seed funding from SV Health Investors, Sitryx has an international syndicate of specialist investors including SV Health Investors, Sofinnova Partners, Oxford Science Enterprises, Longwood Fund, Eli Lilly and Company, and GSK.

Sitryx is headquartered in Oxford, UK with additional presence in Boston, MA. For more information, please visit www.sitryx.com.