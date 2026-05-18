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Press Releases

Sitryx to Participate in Upcoming June 2026 Investor Conferences

May 18, 2026 | 
1 min read

Oxford, UK and Boston, MA – May 18, 2026 – Sitryx Therapeutics (“the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies to restore immune balance in autoimmune and inflammatory disease, today announced that management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 2 – Thursday June 4, 2026
Location: New York City, NY, USA

J.P. Morgan European Healthcare Forum
Date: Thursday, June 18, 2026
Location: London, UK

Evercore Emerging Private Biotech Conference
Date: Monday, June 22 – Wednesday, June 24, 2026
Location: Newport, RI, USA

Management will be in attendance to participate in one-on-one and group meetings during each event. Interested investors should contact their Jefferies, J.P. Morgan and Evercore representatives, respectively, to schedule meetings.  

Ends

For more information about Sitryx please contact:

ICR Healthcare
Mary-Jane Elliott, David Daley, Evi Useh
+44 (0)20 3709 5700
Sitryx@icrhealthcare.com

About Sitryx
Sitryx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies to restore immune balance in autoimmune and inflammatory disease. The Company has a broad pipeline of novel small molecule candidates targeting major autoimmune indications with high unmet need. Its lead candidate, SYX-5219, is a potentially first-in-class PKM2 modulator in development for atopic dermatitis as a once-daily oral therapy with future development potential across multiple autoimmune diseases.

Established with seed funding from SV Health Investors, Sitryx has an international syndicate of specialist investors including SV Health Investors, Sofinnova Partners, Oxford Science Enterprises, Longwood Fund, Eli Lilly and Company, and GSK.

Sitryx is headquartered in Oxford, UK with additional presence in Boston, MA. For more information, please visit www.sitryx.com.


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