Sitryx regains rights to SYX-1042 itaconate mimetic for chronic autoimmune and inflammatory diseases from Lilly following portfolio reprioritization

Novel, oral candidate with first-in-class potential progresses successfully through Lilly’s Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers

Sitryx reintegrates SYX-1042 into portfolio of novel small molecule candidates targeting major autoimmune indications with high unmet need

Oxford, UK – 8 August 2025 – Sitryx Therapeutics (“the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies to restore immune balance in autoimmune and inflammatory disease, today announces that the Company has regained the rights to its itaconate mimetic, SYX-1042, for the treatment of chronic autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, from Eli Lilly & Company (Lilly), due to strategic considerations and reprioritization of Lilly’s pain and inflammation portfolio.

In 2024 Lilly commenced a Phase 1 first-in-human study of SYX-1042, a post-translational modification modulator program for chronic autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, following a research collaboration between the two companies. That study has completed successfully. With the return to Sitryx of SYX-1042, its phase 2-ready data package and associated API, Sitryx is assessing how best to prioritize SYX-1042 for continued in-house development or potential further partnering.

Iain Kilty, Chief Executive Officer of Sitryx, commented: “Through our partner Lilly’s investment in the clinical development of SYX-1042, this program has progressed significantly, delivering positive first-in-human data. We will be reviewing this clinical data alongside the robust preclinical data package to determine the optimal path forward. We thank Lilly for this collaboration and the advances we made together, progressing important research into a first-in-class candidate which we believe holds exciting potential in multiple chronic autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.”

About Sitryx

Sitryx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies to restore immune balance in autoimmune and inflammatory disease. The Company has a broad pipeline of novel small molecule candidates targeting major autoimmune indications with high unmet need. Its lead candidate, SYX-5219, is a potentially first-in-class PKM2 modulator in development for atopic dermatitis as a once-daily oral therapy with future development potential across multiple autoimmune diseases.

Established in 2018 with seed funding from SV Health Investors, Sitryx has raised $85 million to date from an international syndicate of specialist investors including SV Health Investors, Sofinnova Partners, Oxford Science Enterprises, Longwood Fund, Eli Lilly and Company, and GSK.

Sitryx is headquartered in Oxford, UK. For more information, please visit www.sitryx.com.