Sironax Announces Two Abstracts on NAMPT Activator SIR4156 Selected for Presentation at ObesityWeek 2026

Obesity Society annual meeting, November 14-17

Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, National Harbor, MD

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sironax, a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative therapies for neurodegenerative, inflammatory and immunologic, metabolic, and rare diseases, today announced the selection of two abstracts on its NAMPT activator SIR4156 for presentation in poster sessions at ObesityWeek 2026, the Obesity Society annual meeting, from November 14 to 17 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, National Harbor, MD.

Presentation details are below:

Title: Pharmacologic NAMPT Activation Improves Metabolism with Weight-Lowering Effects in DIO Mice

Session: Adipocyte Biology, Mitochondria & Metabolic Function

Room: Exhibit Hall BCD

Date/Time: November 14, 7:30-8:30 p.m. ET

Title: Weight-of-Evidence Carcinogenicity Risk Assessment of the NAMPT Activator SIR4156 in Obesity

Session: Preclinical Models & Emerging Obesity Therapeutics

Room: Exhibit Hall BCD

Date/Time: November 14, 7:30-8:30 p.m. ET

About SIR4156

SIR4156 is a first-in-class, orally active allosteric NAMPT activator being developed as a differentiated therapy for obesity and metabolic dysfunction, both as a standalone treatment and in combination with incretins. By restoring NAD+ homeostasis and enhancing cellular energy metabolism, SIR4156 has the potential to address critical unmet needs associated with weight loss, including preservation of lean muscle mass and reduction of metabolically harmful fat. In multiple preclinical models, SIR4156 demonstrated preferential fat loss, lean-mass preservation, reduced muscle atrophy, and improved physical performance. Sironax recently announced the advancement of enrollment in its Phase 2 FORGE-LM obesity trial of SIR4156.

About Sironax

Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Sironax is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative therapies for neurodegenerative, inflammatory and immunologic, metabolic, and rare diseases. The company has built a diverse pipeline of programs with first-in-class molecules by targeting contributors of aging, including degeneration, metabolic dysfunction, and inflammation. Sironax is advancing three programs toward Phase 2 with SARM1 inhibitor SIR2501, NAMPT activator SIR4156, and RIPK1 inhibitor SIR9900, as well as a Phase 1 program with SIR8752. The company was recently named to Fierce Biotech’s “Fierce 15” list of the most innovative and promising private biotechs of 2026. For more information, visit sironax.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

SIR4156 is an investigational product candidate and has not been approved by the FDA or any other regulatory authority. Preclinical results may not be predictive of clinical outcomes. The safety and efficacy of SIR4156 in humans have not yet been established.

Contact Information

Investors/Media

Erik Kopp

Executive Director, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

PR@Sironax.com

Business Development

Yan Lu, Ph.D.

Senior Director, Business Development and Corporate Strategy

BD@sironax.com