Sirius Therapeutics Announces Nearly $50 Million Financing to Accelerate Clinical Development of siRNA Therapeutics for Cardiometabolic Diseases

SAN DIEGO & SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sirius Therapeutics today announced that it has successfully completed nearly $50 million Series B2 financing to advance clinical development of the Company’s novel siRNA therapeutics for cardiometabolic disorders and continued innovation of its next-generation RNA delivery technologies. A renowned corporate venture capital firm led the financing round that was joined by a new investor, BioTrack Capital, and existing investors OrbiMed, Creacion Ventures, and Hankang Capital.

“The successful completion of our Series B2 financing is a strong endorsement of our progress to date and our strategy going forward,” said Dr. Qunsheng Ji, CEO of Sirius Therapeutics. “We are deeply grateful to our new and existing investors for their continued support. The funds from this round will further advance our clinical programs and expand our pipeline, to deliver “transformative siRNA therapeutics for patients with chronic diseases” around the world.”

Dr. Ji noted that the company has three clinical-stage programs and a deep preclinical pipeline. The most advanced compound, SRSD107, is a long-acting, next-generation anticoagulant for thromboembolic disorders poised to begin Phase 2 clinical development in Europe. The company recently applied to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to initiate a Phase II trial. Sirius has also received approvals from the U.S. FDA and the China NMPA and has begun Phase 1 studies with SRSD216, a novel siRNA therapeutic for hyperlipoproteinemia in patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. SRSD101, the company’s siRNA therapeutic for dyslipidemia, is undergoing Phase 1 clinical trials in China.

About Sirius Therapeutics

Sirius is developing transformative siRNA therapeutics for patients with chronic diseases globally. Founded in 2021, Sirius established an innovation center in the United States and a translational medicine center in China dedicated to state-of-the-art solutions for the treatment and management of chronic diseases. The company has successfully raised nearly $150 million to date. For more information, please visit www.siriusrna.com.

info@siriusrna.com

Official Website:

www.siriusrna.com