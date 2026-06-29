Siren Biotechnology Awarded $8M in Non-Dilutive Grant Funding from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) to Support Clinical Development of SRN-101 in High-Grade Glioma

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siren Biotechnology, pioneers of Universal AAV Immuno-Gene Therapy for cancer, today announced that the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) has awarded the Company an $8M non-dilutive CLIN2 grant to support the clinical development of SRN-101, Siren's lead investigational AAV immuno-gene therapy for high-grade glioma brain cancers.

The award follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) clearance of Siren’s first Investigational New Drug (IND) application earlier this year, which advanced the Company to clinical stage and enabled a Phase 1/2 trial in adult patients with recurrent high-grade glioma. CIRM's transformative CLIN2 funding will support the conduct of that trial and the activities required to evaluate SRN-101 in patients.

SRN-101 is built on Siren's Universal AAV Immuno-Gene Therapy platform, designed to enable localized, durable delivery of immune-modulating payloads directly within tumors. The program has received Fast Track, Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations from the FDA. CIRM previously supported the program at the translational stage with a $4M non-dilutive TRAN1 grant, and today's award extends that support into the clinic.

We are profoundly grateful to CIRM, who backed this science at its earliest stage and is now standing with us as we enter the clinic," said Nicole K. Paulk, PhD, Founder, CEO, and President of Siren Biotechnology. "High-grade gliomas remain among the hardest cancers to treat, and the patients who live with them cannot wait. This funding propels SRN-101 toward the patients who need it, made possible by the vision of the people of California.”

This research is supported by the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM), a State of California agency that funds regenerative medicine, stem cell, and gene therapy research (Grant numbers: CLIN2-19526 and TRAN1-15325).

About High-Grade Glioma

High-grade gliomas, including glioblastoma, are among the most aggressive and lethal primary brain tumors. Current treatments include surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy, all of which offer limited benefit. Novel therapeutic approaches are urgently needed.

About the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM)

CIRM was created by the people of California to fund stem cell and gene therapy research with the goal of accelerating treatments for patients with unmet medical needs. With $8.5 billion in funding allocated through both Proposition 71 in 2004 and Proposition 14 in 2020, CIRM supports stem cell and gene therapy discoveries from inception through clinical trials, trains a workforce in California to fill jobs in the state’s thriving biotech and biomedical research industry, and creates infrastructure to make clinical trials accessible for people throughout California. All of CIRM’s research, workforce development, and infrastructure programs are designed to benefit the people of California, whose vision created the agency. For more information, visit www.cirm.ca.gov.

About Siren Biotechnology

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Siren Biotechnology is sounding the alarm against cancer. The Company is pioneering Universal AAV Immuno-Gene Therapy, a novel therapeutic modality that combines the precision and durability of AAV gene therapy with the immune-modulating potential of cytokine-based approaches. Siren’s platform is designed to support localized, sustained immune activation across solid tumors.

To learn more, visit sirenbiotechnology.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Universal AAV Immuno-Gene Therapy for Cancer. It’s Here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the initiation, timing, and conduct of clinical trials, the development of investigational therapies, and Siren Biotechnology’s future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, regulatory review and approval processes, clinical trial execution and outcomes, and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Siren Biotechnology undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

CONTACT: Contact Dr. Akela Kuwahara press@sirenbiotechnology.com