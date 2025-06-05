Sionna Therapeutics Announces Positive Phase 1 Data for NBD1 Stabilizers SION-719 and SION-451 and Advances Both Programs in Clinical Development for Cystic Fibrosis

SION-719 and SION-451 were generally well tolerated and achieved desired pharmacokinetic targets that reinforce their potential as either an add-on to standard of care or in a Sionna dual combination

Sionna plans to advance SION-719 to a Phase 2a proof-of-concept add-on to standard of care trial in cystic fibrosis patients, and SION-451 to a Phase 1 healthy volunteer dual combination trial

Next trials to initiate in the second half of 2025 with topline data expected in mid-2026

Sionna to hold a conference call today at 8:00 a.m. ET

WALTHAM, Mass., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SION), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (CF) by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein, today announced positive data from its Phase 1 clinical trials of SION-719 and SION-451, the company’s first-in-class nucleotide-binding domain 1 (NBD1) stabilizers, in healthy volunteers. Both NBD1 stabilizers were generally well tolerated and achieved pharmacokinetic (PK) concentration targets established using Sionna’s preclinical CF human bronchial epithelial (CFHBE) model. These data reinforce the potential of both NBD1 stabilizers to provide clinically meaningful benefit for CF patients, including the potential for wild-type CFTR function, either as an add-on to standard of care (SOC), or in a proprietary dual combination with complementary modulators. Sionna plans to advance both NBD1 stabilizers to the next stage of clinical development — SION-719 to a Phase 2a proof-of-concept (POC) trial in CF patients as an add-on to SOC, and SION-451 to a Phase 1 proprietary dual combination trial in healthy volunteers.

“Today’s announcement brings us one step closer to our vision of developing novel NBD1-led proprietary dual combinations to transform the treatment paradigm for CF patients. The successful completion of two NBD1 Phase 1 trials and being the first company to bring NBD1 compounds into the clinic are important milestones,” said Mike Cloonan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sionna. “Based on these encouraging data, we are fortunate to have the option to advance the clinical development of both NBD1 stabilizers while maintaining our timelines and cash runway into 2028.”

Positive Phase 1 Results for SION-719 and SION-451

The Phase 1 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials evaluated the safety, tolerability, and PK profiles of single ascending doses (SAD) and multiple ascending doses (MAD) of SION-719 and SION-451 in healthy volunteers. The effect of food on the PK and the bioequivalence of a tablet formulation was also evaluated in Part C of each trial. 100 subjects were dosed in the SION-719 trial and 110 subjects were dosed in the SION-451 trial.

Both compounds were generally well tolerated in the Phase 1 trials. There were no serious adverse events, treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) that led to discontinuation of drug, or dose-limiting TEAEs observed. Most TEAEs were mild to moderate (Grade 1 or Grade 2). There was one Grade 1 TEAE related to liver function tests (LFTs) in a SION-451 treated subject who tested positive for influenza; no TEAEs related to LFTs were observed in the other cohorts of SION-451. There were no TEAEs related to LFTs in SION-719 treated subjects. The data from Part C of each trial support the use of a tablet formulation in future studies and indicate that both compounds can be dosed in a fed or fasted state.

SION-719 and SION-451 each achieved desired target PK concentrations at multiple dose levels in a twice daily regimen. Both stabilizers met exposure thresholds that, based on Sionna’s preclinical CFHBE model, have the potential to provide clinically meaningful benefit if administered as an add-on to SOC or in a proprietary dual combination with complementary modulators.

“While advances in CF treatments have improved the lives of CF patients over the past decade, there still remains a large unmet need. The majority of CF patients on approved modulators do not have normal CFTR function and many patients discontinue or reduce dosages due to tolerability issues,” said Patrick Flume, M.D., Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics at the Medical University of South Carolina. “It is exciting to hear that both NBD1 stabilizers will progress into the next stage of clinical development with the goal of providing new options for CF patients.”

Next Phase of Clinical Development for NBD1 Stabilizers

SION-719 to Advance to Phase 2a Proof-of-concept in CF Patients as an Add-on to Standard of Care

Sionna is progressing SION-719 into a Phase 2a POC trial evaluating the compound as an add-on to SOC in CF patients. The trial objectives will be to show an improvement in CFTR function as defined by sweat chloride reduction and to demonstrate that NBD1 is mechanistically unique from, and synergistic with, the components of SOC. Sionna is on track to initiate this trial in the second half of 2025 with topline data anticipated in mid-2026. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for SION-719, and the first subject has been dosed in a midazolam drug-drug interaction (DDI) study to confirm SION-719 can be dosed in combination with the SOC according to its label. This study will be completed prior to initiation of the Phase 2a trial.

SION-451 to Advance to Phase 1 Healthy Volunteer Dual Combination Trial with Complementary Modulators

Sionna plans to initiate a Phase 1 healthy volunteer dual combination trial evaluating SION-451 in combination with SION-2222 (galicaftor), a transmembrane domain 1 (TMD1)-directed CFTR corrector, and with SION-109, an intracellular loop 4 (ICL4)-directed CFTR corrector. The trial will assess the safety, tolerability, and PK of varying doses of the dual combinations, and will inform selection of a dual combination for a Phase 2b trial in CF patients. Sionna is on track to initiate the healthy volunteer trial in the second half of 2025 with topline data expected in mid-2026.

