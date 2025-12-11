SUBSCRIBE
Siolta Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Late Breaking Oral Presentation of Results from the Phase 2 ADORED trial at 2026 AAAAI meeting

December 11, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Siolta Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing first-in-class live biotherapeutic products (LBPs), today announced that its abstract describing the one year results from the company's Phase 2 ADORED clinical trial of STMC-103H in infant subjects at-risk for development of atopic diseases (atopic dermatitis, food allergy, allergic asthma, allergic rhinitis/ conjunctivitis) has been accepted as a late breaking oral presentation at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) annual meeting in Philadelphia on February 27-March 2, 2026.

Abstracts will be published in an online supplement to The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (JACI) and will be posted online at jacionline.org and the Annual Meeting website on February 10, 2026.

Presentation details are as follows:

Abstract Title: STMC-103H Reduces Risk of Atopic Dermatitis and Food Allergy in At-Risk Infants: Results of the Phase lb/2 Randomized, Double­Blind, Placebo-Controlled ADORED Trial

Presenting Author: Brian Vickery, MD, Professor of Pediatrics and Chief, Division of Allergy/Immunology at Emory University & Children's Healthcare, Atlanta, GA.

Session: Late Breaking Oral Abstract Session

Date/Time: Saturday, February 28, 2026 (2:00pm-3:15pm EST). Presentation time TBD.

About Siolta Therapeutics

Siolta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company leveraging the human microbiome to prevent and treat immune-mediated diseases. Founded by leading scientists from the University of California, San Francisco, Siolta is advancing a pipeline of rationally designed LBPs with a focus on the maternal-infant axis. Learn more at www.sioltatherapeutics.com

Media Contact:

media@sioltatherapeutics.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siolta-therapeutics-announces-upcoming-late-breaking-oral-presentation-of-results-from-the-phase-2-adored-trial-at-2026-aaaai-meeting-302637419.html

SOURCE Siolta Therapeutics

