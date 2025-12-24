Singlera Genomics Signs European Distribution and Research Agreement with Pure Medical for Cancer Detection Products

LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singlera Genomics, a company focused on the development and application of novel DNA methylation technologies to genetic diagnosis, today announced that it has entered into a research and distribution agreement with European Union-based international medical company Pure Medical.

Singlera’s mTitan and mGuard platforms screen circulating cell-free DNA for signals associated with cancer, often before symptoms appear. The patented technology behind these platforms has been utilized to non-invasively detect methylation haplotypes from esophageal, colorectal, gastric, lung, liver, and pancreatic cancer. Under the terms of the agreement, Singlera and Pure Medical will collaborate with local universities, hospital networks, and national heathcare systems on research studies across western Europe, as well as on the commercial distribution of mTitan- and mGuard-based assays in several European countries.

“We are excited to partner with Pure Medical to focus on cancer detection and surveillance across western Europe, including colorectal and pancreatic cancer,” said Qiang Liu, COO and co-founder of Singlera Genomics. “This distribution agreement represents an important step in our European business strategy to bring inexpensive early cancer detection and monitoring to the global patient population; we hope that Singlera’s methylation products can give clinicians an important tool for faster detection, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer.”

“We are pleased to be working with Singlera Genomics,” said Maarten van Dijk, CEO of Pure Medical. “We are already engaged in research collaborations with academic and healthcare institutions across the UK and Europe, and are working toward the earliest possible commercialization of Singlera’s colorectal and pancreatic cancer products across seven EU countries. These innovative, non-invasive technologies have the potential to support earlier detection and more effective monitoring of colorectal and pancreatic cancer, and we are encouraged by what our existing engagement with healthcare systems can bring in translating this innovation into real-world clinical benefit.”

Singlera Genomics Inc. (www.singlera.com)

Singlera Genomics Inc., a globally operating enterprise specializing in non-invasive genetic diagnosis, was established in July 2014. With a presence spanning across continents, the company boasts research and development centers along with business operations worldwide. Singlera is at the forefront of innovation with its proprietary technologies in single-cell sequencing, DNA methylation, and bioinformatics, making significant strides in the global field of genomics.

Pure Medical (www.puremedical.world)

Founded in 2015, Pure Medical is an established international medical company with a strong background in genetics. The company works closely with innovative healthcare specialists, governments, and medical professionals to address both current and future healthcare challenges. Pure Medical focuses on supporting the introduction and adoption of new medical technologies within national healthcare systems. Through strategic partnerships and a commitment to innovation, Pure Medical aims to improve patient outcomes and enable more effective, accessible, and sustainable healthcare.

