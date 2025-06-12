SUBSCRIBE
Simulations Plus to Participate in the Citizens Medical Devices and Healthcare Services Forum

June 12, 2025 | 
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) (“Simulations Plus”, “SLP”), a leading provider of cheminformatics, biosimulation, simulation-enabled performance and intelligence solutions, and medical communications to the biopharma industry, today announced that Shawn O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in the Citizens Medical Devices and Healthcare Services Forum taking place in Boston, Massachusetts. Mr. O’Connor will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.



For more information about the events or questions about registration, interested parties should reach out to their contacts at Citizens.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

With more than 25 years of experience serving clients globally, Simulations Plus stands as a premier provider in the biopharma sector, offering advanced software and consulting services that enhance drug discovery, development, research, clinical trial operations, regulatory submissions, and commercialization. Our comprehensive biosimulation solutions integrate artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), physiologically based pharmacokinetics, physiologically based biopharmaceutics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. We also deliver simulation-enabled performance and intelligence solutions alongside medical communications support for clinical and commercial drug development. Our cutting-edge technology is licensed and utilized by leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | X | YouTube.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our 2023 ESG update.


Contacts

Financial Profiles
Lisa Fortuna
310-622-8251
slp@finprofiles.com

North Carolina Events
