SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Simulations Plus Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

July 14, 2025 | 
16 min read

Updated full-year revenue guidance of between $76 to $80 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.93 to $1.06

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) (“Simulations Plus” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cheminformatics, biosimulation, simulation-enabled performance and intelligence solutions, and medical communications to the biopharma industry, today reported financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2025, ended May 31, 2025.



Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights (as compared to third quarter 2024)

  • Total revenue increased 10% to $20.4 million
  • Software revenue increased 6% to $12.6 million, representing 62% of total revenue
  • Services revenue increased 17% to $7.7 million, representing 38% of total revenue
  • Gross profit was $13.0 million; gross margin was 64%
  • Net loss of $67.3 million and diluted loss per share of $3.35, reflecting a non-cash impairment charge of $77.2 million, compared to net income of $3.1 million and diluted EPS of $0.15
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $7.4 million, representing 37% of total revenue, compared to $5.6 million, representing 30% of total revenue
  • Adjusted net income of $9.0 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.45 compared to adjusted net income of $5.6 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.27

Nine Months 2025 Financial Highlights (as compared to nine months 2024)

  • Total revenue increased 20% to $61.7 million
  • Software revenue increased 18% to $36.8 million, representing 60% of total revenue
  • Services revenue increased 23% to $24.9 million, representing 40% of total revenue
  • Gross profit was $36.4 million; gross margin was 59%
  • Net loss of $64.0 million and diluted loss per share of $3.19, reflecting a non-cash impairment charge of $77.2 million versus net income of $9.1 million and diluted EPS of $0.45
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $18.5 million, representing 30% of total revenue, compared to $16.1 million, representing 31% of total revenue
  • Adjusted net income of $18.7 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.93, compared to adjusted net income of $15.7 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.77

Management Commentary

“In the third quarter, our revenue grew by 10% in line with our preliminary revenue,” said Shawn O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer of Simulations Plus. “Our software revenue continued to perform well, increasing 6%, mainly driven by our ADMET Predictor® software and modest growth in our GastroPlus® and MonolixSuiteTM software, partially offset by a decline in our QSP/QST biosimulations software.

“Services revenue for the third fiscal quarter grew by 17%, primarily driven by solid performance in our Medical Communications services. However, we experienced a decline in other service areas, largely due to cautious spending behavior, project delays and a cancellation from our BioPharma clients. While the sales pipeline remains robust with healthy client interest, the pace of contractual commitments slowed, impacting third quarter 2025 bookings.

“We also recognized a one-time non-cash impairment charge of $77.2 million this quarter. This charge was based on a valuation assessment we made and aligns the book value of our assets to their current market value. It also reflects our commitment to transparency as we streamline our operating structure for greater efficiency and impact.

“During the quarter, we also implemented a strategic reorganization, transitioning from a business unit structure to a functionally-driven operating model. This marked the final phase of a multi-year transformation to streamline operations, unlock synergies across teams, and concentrate our resources on the most promising growth opportunities. Additionally, we identified efficiencies in our cost structure that resulted in right-sizing our staffing levels and better aligning our services capacity to match current client needs.

“Despite the current macroeconomic environment, our team remains focused on innovation, and we are rolling out a series of new AI-driven initiatives across our product lines. By applying advanced technologies like AI to drive innovation and growth, we believe these new and eagerly anticipated solutions will expand our value proposition and give us a distinct competitive advantage in the biosimulation market. This strategy not only enriches our product ecosystem but also positions Simulations Plus for sustained growth and further solidifies our leadership in model-informed drug development solutions,” concluded O’Connor.

Fiscal 2025 Guidance

Simulations Plus is updating its full fiscal year 2025 guidance as follows:

Fiscal 2025 Guidance

 

 

Fiscal 2025 Guidance

Revenue

 

$76M - $80M

Revenue growth

 

9 - 14%

Software mix

 

55 - 60%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

23 - 27%

Adjusted diluted EPS

 

$0.93 - $1.06

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Shawn O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer, and Will Frederick, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the details of Simulations Plus’ performance for the quarter and certain forward-looking information. The call may be accessed by registering here or by calling 1-877-451-6152 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0879 (international) or by clicking on this Call me™ link to request a return call. The webcast can be accessed on the investor relations page of the Simulations Plus website https://www.simulations-plus.com/investorscorporate-profile/corporate-profile/ where it will also be available for replay approximately one hour following the call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains “non-GAAP financial measures,” which are measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).

A further explanation and reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is included below and in the financial tables in this release.

The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented facilitate an understanding of operating performance and provide a meaningful comparison of its results between periods. The Company’s management uses non-GAAP financial measures to, among other things, evaluate its ongoing operations in relation to historical results, for internal planning and forecasting purposes and in the calculation of performance-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS represent measures that we believe are customarily used by investors and analysts to evaluate the financial performance of companies in addition to the GAAP measures that we present. Our management also believes that these measures are useful in evaluating our core operating results. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS are not measures of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and should not be considered an alternative to net income, operating income, or diluted EPS as indicators of our operating performance or to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. We believe the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS measures provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other peer companies in our industry, but other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to nonrecurring, unusual items.

Please note that the Company has not reconciled the adjusted EBITDA or adjusted diluted earnings per share forward-looking guidance included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to costs related to acquisitions, financings, and employee stock compensation programs, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income excluding the effect of interest expense (income), provision (benefit) for income taxes, amortization expense, intangible asset amortization, equity-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on currency exchange, goodwill impairment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, reorganization expense, acquisition and integration expense and other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the effect of amortization expense, equity-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on currency exchange, goodwill impairment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, reorganization expense, acquisition and integration expense and other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance as well as the income tax provision adjustment for such charges.

The Company excludes the above items because they are outside of the Company’s normal operations and/or, in certain cases, are difficult to forecast accurately for future.

With more than 25 years of experience serving clients globally, Simulations Plus stands as a premier provider in the biopharma sector, offering advanced software and consulting services that enhance drug discovery, development, research, clinical trial operations, regulatory submissions, and commercialization. Our comprehensive biosimulation solutions integrate artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), physiologically based pharmacokinetics, physiologically based biopharmaceutics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. We also deliver simulation-enabled performance and intelligence solutions alongside medical communications support for clinical and commercial drug development. Our cutting-edge technology is licensed and utilized by leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | X | YouTube.

Environmental, Social, and Governance

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our 2024 ESG update.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “will”, “can”, “believe”, “expect,” “anticipate” and similar expressions (or the negative of such terms, as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: effectiveness of our new internal operational structure, our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, market conditions, macroeconomic factors, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly, annual and current reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

(in thousands, except per common share amounts)

 

May 31, 2025

 

May 31, 2024

 

May 31, 2025

 

May 31, 2024

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Software

 

$

12,615

 

 

$

11,908

 

 

$

36,814

 

 

$

31,111

 

Services

 

 

7,748

 

 

 

6,636

 

 

 

24,905

 

 

 

20,238

 

Total revenues

 

 

20,363

 

 

 

18,544

 

 

 

61,719

 

 

 

51,349

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Software

 

 

2,540

 

 

 

1,400

 

 

 

7,765

 

 

 

3,739

 

Services

 

 

4,791

 

 

 

3,887

 

 

 

17,577

 

 

 

11,284

 

Total cost of revenues

 

 

7,331

 

 

 

5,287

 

 

 

25,342

 

 

 

15,023

 

Gross profit

 

 

13,032

 

 

 

13,257

 

 

 

36,377

 

 

 

36,326

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

1,216

 

 

 

1,300

 

 

 

5,207

 

 

 

3,829

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

2,680

 

 

 

2,399

 

 

 

9,248

 

 

 

6,337

 

General and administrative

 

 

6,141

 

 

 

7,678

 

 

 

16,089

 

 

 

18,878

 

Impairments

 

 

77,221

 

 

 

 

 

 

77,221

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

87,258

 

 

 

11,377

 

 

 

107,765

 

 

 

29,044

 

(Loss) income from operations

 

 

(74,226

)

 

 

1,880

 

 

 

(71,388

)

 

 

7,282

 

Other income, net

 

 

182

 

 

 

2,010

 

 

 

1,122

 

 

 

4,266

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) income before income taxes

 

 

(74,044

)

 

 

3,890

 

 

 

(70,266

)

 

 

11,548

 

Income tax benefit (expense)

 

 

6,727

 

 

 

(753

)

 

 

6,229

 

 

 

(2,437

)

Net (loss) income

 

$

(67,317

)

 

$

3,137

 

 

$

(64,037

)

 

$

9,111

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(3.35

)

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

(3.19

)

 

$

0.46

 

Diluted

 

$

(3.35

)

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

(3.19

)

 

$

0.45

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

20,113

 

 

 

19,995

 

 

 

20,092

 

 

 

19,972

 

Diluted

 

 

20,113

 

 

 

20,433

 

 

 

20,092

 

 

 

20,324

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments

 

 

41

 

 

 

(56

)

 

 

(27

)

 

 

(125

)

Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities

 

 

 

 

 

(39

)

 

 

4

 

 

 

(39

)

Comprehensive (loss) income

 

$

(67,276

)

 

$

3,042

 

 

$

(64,060

)

 

$

8,947

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

May 31,
2025

 

August 31,
2024

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

26,950

 

 

$

10,311

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $255 and $149

 

 

14,780

 

 

 

9,136

 

Prepaid income taxes

 

 

954

 

 

 

2,197

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

7,591

 

 

 

7,753

 

Short-term investments

 

 

1,500

 

 

 

9,944

 

Total current assets

 

 

51,775

 

 

 

39,341

 

Long-term assets

 

 

 

 

Capitalized computer software development costs, net of accumulated amortization of $21,096 and $18,727

 

 

11,301

 

 

 

12,499

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

681

 

 

 

812

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

425

 

 

 

1,027

 

Intellectual property, net of accumulated amortization of $8,754 and $5,490

 

 

6,464

 

 

 

23,130

 

Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $4,146 and $3,177

 

 

12,368

 

 

 

23,210

 

Goodwill

 

 

43,487

 

 

 

96,078

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

 

7,429

 

 

 

 

Other assets

 

 

430

 

 

 

542

 

Total assets

 

$

134,360

 

 

$

196,639

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

1,663

 

 

$

602

 

Accrued compensation

 

 

1,656

 

 

 

4,513

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

2,199

 

 

 

2,043

 

Contracts payable - current portion

 

 

 

 

 

2,440

 

Operating lease liability - current portion

 

 

269

 

 

 

475

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

4,344

 

 

 

1,996

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

10,131

 

 

 

12,069

 

Long-term liabilities

 

 

 

 

Deferred tax liabilities, net

 

 

 

 

 

1,608

 

Operating lease liability - net of current portion

 

 

450

 

 

 

531

 

Total liabilities

 

 

10,581

 

 

 

14,208

 

Commitments and contingencies - Note 4

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value — 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding

 

$

 

 

$

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 20,116,181 and 20,051,134 shares issued and outstanding as of May 31, 2025 and August 31, 2024

 

 

20,116

 

 

 

20,051

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

137,620

 

 

 

132,277

 

(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings

 

 

(33,683

)

 

 

30,354

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(274

)

 

 

(251

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

 

123,779

 

 

 

182,431

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

134,360

 

 

 

196,639

 

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

Trended Financial Information (1)

(Unaudited)

 

(in millions except earnings per share amounts)

 

 

 

FY24

 

FY25

 

FY24

 

FY25

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Full Year

 

YTD

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Software

 

$

7.589

 

 

$

11.614

 

 

$

11.908

 

 

$

9.913

 

 

$

10.715

 

 

$

13.484

 

 

$

12.615

 

 

$

41.024

 

 

$

36.814

 

Services

 

$

6.911

 

 

$

6.691

 

 

$

6.636

 

 

$

8.751

 

 

$

8.209

 

 

$

8.948

 

 

$

7.748

 

 

$

28.989

 

 

$

24.905

 

Total

 

$

14.500

 

 

$

18.305

 

 

$

18.544

 

 

$

18.664

 

 

$

18.924

 

 

$

22.432

 

 

$

20.363

 

 

$

70.013

 

 

$

61.719

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Software

 

 

86.9

%

 

 

88.4

%

 

 

88.2

%

 

 

72.4

%

 

 

75.4

%

 

 

80.8

%

 

 

79.9

%

 

 

84.2

%

 

 

78.9

%

Services

 

 

47.0

%

 

 

44.2

%

 

 

41.4

%

 

 

-4.0

%

 

 

26.1

%

 

 

24.9

%

 

 

38.2

%

 

 

29.7

%

 

 

29.4

%

Total

 

 

67.9

%

 

 

72.2

%

 

 

71.5

%

 

 

36.6

%

 

 

54.0

%

 

 

58.5

%

 

 

64.0

%

 

 

61.6

%

 

 

58.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations

 

$

0.960

 

 

$

4.442

 

 

$

1.880

 

 

$

(1.151

)

 

$

0.126

 

 

$

2.712

 

 

$

(74.226

)

 

$

6.131

 

 

$

(71.388

)

Operating Margin

 

 

6.6

%

 

 

24.3

%

 

 

10.1

%

 

 

-6.2

%

 

 

0.7

%

 

 

12.1

%

 

 

-364.5

%

 

 

8.8

%

 

 

-115.7

%

Net Income

 

$

1.945

 

 

$

4.029

 

 

$

3.137

 

 

$

0.843

 

 

$

0.206

 

 

$

3.074

 

 

$

(67.317

)

 

$

9.954

 

 

$

(64.037

)

Diluted Earnings Per Share

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

(3.35

)

 

$

0.49

 

 

$

(3.19

)

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

3.388

 

 

$

7.135

 

 

$

5.586

 

 

$

4.148

 

 

$

4.493

 

 

$

6.578

 

 

$

7.437

 

 

$

20.257

 

 

$

18.508

 

Adjusted Diluted EPS

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

0.27

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.31

 

 

$

0.45

 

 

$

0.95

 

 

$

0.93

 

Cash Flow from Operations

 

$

0.162

 

 

$

5.810

 

 

$

5.700

 

 

$

1.600

 

 

$

(1.274

)

 

$

5.669

 

 

$

8.144

 

 

$

13.320

 

 

$

12.539

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue Breakdown by Region

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas

 

$

10.891

 

 

$

12.461

 

 

$

12.428

 

 

$

14.693

 

 

$

14.469

 

 

$

16.112

 

 

$

14.544

 

 

$

50.473

 

 

$

45.125

 

EMEA

 

 

2.302

 

 

 

4.665

 

 

 

4.513

 

 

 

2.592

 

 

 

2.720

 

 

 

4.806

 

 

 

3.698

 

 

 

14.072

 

 

 

11.224

 

Asia Pacific

 

 

1.307

 

 

 

1.179

 

 

 

1.603

 

 

 

1.379

 

 

 

1.735

 

 

 

1.514

 

 

 

2.121

 

 

 

5.468

 

 

 

5.370

 

Total

 

$

14.500

 

 

$

18.305

 

 

$

18.544

 

 

$

18.664

 

 

$

18.924

 

 

$

22.432

 

 

$

20.363

 

 

$

70.013

 

 

$

61.719

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Software Performance Metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Avg. Revenue per Customer (in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial

 

$

79.0

 

 

$

113.0

 

 

$

97.0

 

 

$

89.0

 

 

$

94.0

 

 

$

124.0

 

 

$

96.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Services Performance Metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Backlog (in millions)

 

$

18.910

 

 

$

18.041

 

 

$

19.602

 

 

$

14.091

 

 

$

17.254

 

 

$

20.379

 

 

$

20.700

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Numbers may not foot due to rounding

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (1)

(Unaudited)

 

(in millions)

 

 

 

FY 2024

 

FY25

 

FY24

 

FY25

 

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Full Year

 

YTD

Net Income

 

$

1.945

 

 

$

4.029

 

 

$

3.137

 

 

$

0.843

 

 

$

0.206

 

 

$

3.074

 

 

$

(67.317

)

 

$

9.954

 

 

$

(64.037

)

Excluding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income and expense, net

 

 

(1.292

)

 

 

(1.348

)

 

 

(1.522

)

 

 

(0.213

)

 

 

(0.159

)

 

 

(0.154

)

 

 

(0.170

)

 

 

(4.375

)

 

 

(0.483

)

Provision for income taxes

 

 

0.461

 

 

 

1.223

 

 

 

0.753

 

 

 

0.020

 

 

 

0.064

 

 

 

0.434

 

 

 

(6.727

)

 

 

2.457

 

 

 

(6.229

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

1.091

 

 

 

1.105

 

 

 

1.263

 

 

 

2.206

 

 

 

2.265

 

 

 

2.274

 

 

 

2.318

 

 

 

5.665

 

 

 

6.857

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

1.303

 

 

 

1.585

 

 

 

1.665

 

 

 

1.387

 

 

 

1.589

 

 

 

1.557

 

 

 

1.279

 

 

 

5.940

 

 

 

4.425

 

(Gain) loss on currency exchange

 

 

(0.044

)

 

 

0.098

 

 

 

(0.009

)

 

 

(0.431

)

 

 

0.015

 

 

 

(0.002

)

 

 

(0.035

)

 

 

(0.386

)

 

 

(0.022

)

Impairments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

77.221

 

 

 

 

 

 

77.221

 

(Loss) income from disposal of fixed assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.023

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.023

 

Change in value of contingent consideration

 

 

(0.110

)

 

 

0.440

 

 

 

(0.599

)

 

 

(1.370

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.640

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1.639

)

 

 

(0.640

)

Reorganization expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.258

 

 

 

0.157

 

 

 

0.845

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.260

 

Mergers & Acquisitions expense

 

 

0.034

 

 

 

0.003

 

 

 

0.898

 

 

 

1.706

 

 

 

0.255

 

 

 

(0.122

)

 

 

 

 

 

2.641

 

 

 

0.133

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

3.388

 

 

$

7.135

 

 

$

5.586

 

 

$

4.148

 

 

$

4.493

 

 

$

6.578

 

 

$

7.437

 

 

$

20.257

 

 

$

18.508

 

(1)

Numbers may not foot due to rounding

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS (1)

(Unaudited)

 

(in millions, except Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS)

 

 

 

FY 2024

 

FY25

 

FY24

 

FY25

 

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Full Year

 

YTD

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) Income (GAAP)

 

$

1.945

 

 

$

4.029

 

 

$

3.137

 

 

$

0.843

 

 

$

0.206

 

 

$

3.074

 

 

$

(67.317

)

 

$

9.954

 

 

$

(64.037

)

Excluding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization

 

 

0.991

 

 

 

0.991

 

 

 

1.122

 

 

 

2.059

 

 

 

2.130

 

 

 

2.130

 

 

 

2.165

 

 

 

5.163

 

 

 

6.425

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

1.303

 

 

 

1.585

 

 

 

1.665

 

 

 

1.387

 

 

 

1.589

 

 

 

1.557

 

 

 

1.279

 

 

 

5.940

 

 

 

4.425

 

(Gain) loss on currency exchange

 

 

(0.044

)

 

 

0.098

 

 

 

(0.009

)

 

 

(0.431

)

 

 

0.015

 

 

 

(0.002

)

 

 

(0.035

)

 

 

(0.386

)

 

 

(0.022

)

Mergers & Acquisitions expense

 

 

0.034

 

 

 

0.003

 

 

 

0.898

 

 

 

1.706

 

 

 

0.255

 

 

 

(0.122

)

 

 

 

 

 

2.641

 

 

 

0.133

 

Change in value of contingent consideration

 

 

(0.110

)

 

 

0.440

 

 

 

(0.599

)

 

 

(1.370

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.640

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1.639

)

 

 

(0.640

)

Reorganization expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.258

 

 

 

0.157

 

 

 

0.845

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.260

 

Impairments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

77.221

 

 

 

 

 

 

77.221

 

(Loss) income from disposal of fixed assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.023

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.023

 

Tax effect on above adjustments

 

 

(0.417

)

 

 

(0.746

)

 

 

(0.603

)

 

 

(0.554

)

 

 

(1.007

)

 

 

0.041

 

 

 

(5.153

)

 

 

(2.320

)

 

 

(6.119

)

Adjusted Net income (Non-GAAP)

 

$

3.702

 

 

$

6.400

 

 

$

5.611

 

 

$

3.640

 

 

$

3.446

 

 

$

6.195

 

 

$

9.028

 

 

$

19.353

 

 

$

18.669

 

Weighted-avg. common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

 

20,279

 

 

 

20,315

 

 

 

20,433

 

 

 

20,338

 

 

 

20,266

 

 

 

20,277

 

 

 

20,113

 

 

 

20,301

 

 

 

20,092

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted EPS (GAAP)

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

(3.35

)

 

$

0.49

 

 

$

(3.19

)

Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

0.27

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.31

 

 

$

0.45

 

 

$

0.95

 

 

$

0.93

 

(1)

Numbers may not foot due to rounding

 


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Lisa Fortuna
Financial Profiles
310-622-8251
slp@finprofiles.com

North Carolina
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Hand touching virtual checklist with a checkmark, symbolizing approval, against backdrop of automated pharmaceutical production line
Job Trends
11 Companies Hiring Manufacturing Professionals
May 22, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Aerial view of Raleigh, North Carolina skyline on a sunny day
Business
Southeast’s Life Sciences Scene Heats Up With Job, Business Growth
May 22, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Water tap dripping dollar bills on gray background. Business and financial success concept. 3D Rendering
Manufacturing
With Pharma Throwing Billions At US Manufacturing, Where Is The Cash Going?
April 29, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Illustration showing businesspeople on an American flag
Job Trends
Massive Investment in US Manufacturing Triggers Wave of Career Opportunities
April 24, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel