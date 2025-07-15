Simulations Plus Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Updated full-year revenue guidance of between $76 to $80 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.93 to $1.06

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) (“Simulations Plus” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cheminformatics, biosimulation, simulation-enabled performance and intelligence solutions, and medical communications to the biopharma industry, today reported financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2025, ended May 31, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights (as compared to third quarter 2024)

Total revenue increased 10% to $20.4 million

Software revenue increased 6% to $12.6 million, representing 62% of total revenue

Services revenue increased 17% to $7.7 million, representing 38% of total revenue

Gross profit was $13.0 million; gross margin was 64%

Net loss of $67.3 million and diluted loss per share of $3.35, reflecting a non-cash impairment charge of $77.2 million, compared to net income of $3.1 million and diluted EPS of $0.15

Adjusted EBITDA of $7.4 million, representing 37% of total revenue, compared to $5.6 million, representing 30% of total revenue

Adjusted net income of $9.0 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.45 compared to adjusted net income of $5.6 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.27

Nine Months 2025 Financial Highlights (as compared to nine months 2024)

Total revenue increased 20% to $61.7 million

Software revenue increased 18% to $36.8 million, representing 60% of total revenue

Services revenue increased 23% to $24.9 million, representing 40% of total revenue

Gross profit was $36.4 million; gross margin was 59%

Net loss of $64.0 million and diluted loss per share of $3.19, reflecting a non-cash impairment charge of $77.2 million versus net income of $9.1 million and diluted EPS of $0.45

Adjusted EBITDA of $18.5 million, representing 30% of total revenue, compared to $16.1 million, representing 31% of total revenue

Adjusted net income of $18.7 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.93, compared to adjusted net income of $15.7 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.77

Management Commentary

“In the third quarter, our revenue grew by 10% in line with our preliminary revenue,” said Shawn O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer of Simulations Plus. “Our software revenue continued to perform well, increasing 6%, mainly driven by our ADMET Predictor® software and modest growth in our GastroPlus® and MonolixSuiteTM software, partially offset by a decline in our QSP/QST biosimulations software.

“Services revenue for the third fiscal quarter grew by 17%, primarily driven by solid performance in our Medical Communications services. However, we experienced a decline in other service areas, largely due to cautious spending behavior, project delays and a cancellation from our BioPharma clients. While the sales pipeline remains robust with healthy client interest, the pace of contractual commitments slowed, impacting third quarter 2025 bookings.

“We also recognized a one-time non-cash impairment charge of $77.2 million this quarter. This charge was based on a valuation assessment we made and aligns the book value of our assets to their current market value. It also reflects our commitment to transparency as we streamline our operating structure for greater efficiency and impact.

“During the quarter, we also implemented a strategic reorganization, transitioning from a business unit structure to a functionally-driven operating model. This marked the final phase of a multi-year transformation to streamline operations, unlock synergies across teams, and concentrate our resources on the most promising growth opportunities. Additionally, we identified efficiencies in our cost structure that resulted in right-sizing our staffing levels and better aligning our services capacity to match current client needs.

“Despite the current macroeconomic environment, our team remains focused on innovation, and we are rolling out a series of new AI-driven initiatives across our product lines. By applying advanced technologies like AI to drive innovation and growth, we believe these new and eagerly anticipated solutions will expand our value proposition and give us a distinct competitive advantage in the biosimulation market. This strategy not only enriches our product ecosystem but also positions Simulations Plus for sustained growth and further solidifies our leadership in model-informed drug development solutions,” concluded O’Connor.

Fiscal 2025 Guidance

Simulations Plus is updating its full fiscal year 2025 guidance as follows:

Fiscal 2025 Guidance

Fiscal 2025 Guidance Revenue $76M - $80M Revenue growth 9 - 14% Software mix 55 - 60% Adjusted EBITDA margin 23 - 27% Adjusted diluted EPS $0.93 - $1.06

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains “non-GAAP financial measures,” which are measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).

A further explanation and reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is included below and in the financial tables in this release.

The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented facilitate an understanding of operating performance and provide a meaningful comparison of its results between periods. The Company’s management uses non-GAAP financial measures to, among other things, evaluate its ongoing operations in relation to historical results, for internal planning and forecasting purposes and in the calculation of performance-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS represent measures that we believe are customarily used by investors and analysts to evaluate the financial performance of companies in addition to the GAAP measures that we present. Our management also believes that these measures are useful in evaluating our core operating results. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS are not measures of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and should not be considered an alternative to net income, operating income, or diluted EPS as indicators of our operating performance or to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. We believe the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS measures provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other peer companies in our industry, but other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to nonrecurring, unusual items.

Please note that the Company has not reconciled the adjusted EBITDA or adjusted diluted earnings per share forward-looking guidance included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to costs related to acquisitions, financings, and employee stock compensation programs, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income excluding the effect of interest expense (income), provision (benefit) for income taxes, amortization expense, intangible asset amortization, equity-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on currency exchange, goodwill impairment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, reorganization expense, acquisition and integration expense and other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the effect of amortization expense, equity-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on currency exchange, goodwill impairment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, reorganization expense, acquisition and integration expense and other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance as well as the income tax provision adjustment for such charges.

The Company excludes the above items because they are outside of the Company’s normal operations and/or, in certain cases, are difficult to forecast accurately for future.

With more than 25 years of experience serving clients globally, Simulations Plus stands as a premier provider in the biopharma sector, offering advanced software and consulting services that enhance drug discovery, development, research, clinical trial operations, regulatory submissions, and commercialization. Our comprehensive biosimulation solutions integrate artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), physiologically based pharmacokinetics, physiologically based biopharmaceutics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. We also deliver simulation-enabled performance and intelligence solutions alongside medical communications support for clinical and commercial drug development. Our cutting-edge technology is licensed and utilized by leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | X | YouTube.

Environmental, Social, and Governance

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our 2024 ESG update.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “will”, “can”, “believe”, “expect,” “anticipate” and similar expressions (or the negative of such terms, as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: effectiveness of our new internal operational structure, our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, market conditions, macroeconomic factors, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly, annual and current reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except per common share amounts) May 31, 2025 May 31, 2024 May 31, 2025 May 31, 2024 Revenues Software $ 12,615 $ 11,908 $ 36,814 $ 31,111 Services 7,748 6,636 24,905 20,238 Total revenues 20,363 18,544 61,719 51,349 Cost of revenues Software 2,540 1,400 7,765 3,739 Services 4,791 3,887 17,577 11,284 Total cost of revenues 7,331 5,287 25,342 15,023 Gross profit 13,032 13,257 36,377 36,326 Operating expenses Research and development 1,216 1,300 5,207 3,829 Sales and marketing 2,680 2,399 9,248 6,337 General and administrative 6,141 7,678 16,089 18,878 Impairments 77,221 — 77,221 — Total operating expenses 87,258 11,377 107,765 29,044 (Loss) income from operations (74,226 ) 1,880 (71,388 ) 7,282 Other income, net 182 2,010 1,122 4,266 (Loss) income before income taxes (74,044 ) 3,890 (70,266 ) 11,548 Income tax benefit (expense) 6,727 (753 ) 6,229 (2,437 ) Net (loss) income $ (67,317 ) $ 3,137 $ (64,037 ) $ 9,111 (Loss) Earnings per share Basic $ (3.35 ) $ 0.16 $ (3.19 ) $ 0.46 Diluted $ (3.35 ) $ 0.15 $ (3.19 ) $ 0.45 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 20,113 19,995 20,092 19,972 Diluted 20,113 20,433 20,092 20,324 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments 41 (56 ) (27 ) (125 ) Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities — (39 ) 4 (39 ) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (67,276 ) $ 3,042 $ (64,060 ) $ 8,947

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) May 31,

2025 August 31,

2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,950 $ 10,311 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $255 and $149 14,780 9,136 Prepaid income taxes 954 2,197 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,591 7,753 Short-term investments 1,500 9,944 Total current assets 51,775 39,341 Long-term assets Capitalized computer software development costs, net of accumulated amortization of $21,096 and $18,727 11,301 12,499 Property and equipment, net 681 812 Operating lease right-of-use assets 425 1,027 Intellectual property, net of accumulated amortization of $8,754 and $5,490 6,464 23,130 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $4,146 and $3,177 12,368 23,210 Goodwill 43,487 96,078 Deferred tax assets, net 7,429 — Other assets 430 542 Total assets $ 134,360 $ 196,639 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,663 $ 602 Accrued compensation 1,656 4,513 Accrued expenses 2,199 2,043 Contracts payable - current portion — 2,440 Operating lease liability - current portion 269 475 Deferred revenue 4,344 1,996 Total current liabilities 10,131 12,069 Long-term liabilities Deferred tax liabilities, net — 1,608 Operating lease liability - net of current portion 450 531 Total liabilities 10,581 14,208 Commitments and contingencies - Note 4 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value — 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding $ — $ — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 20,116,181 and 20,051,134 shares issued and outstanding as of May 31, 2025 and August 31, 2024 20,116 20,051 Additional paid-in capital 137,620 132,277 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (33,683 ) 30,354 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (274 ) (251 ) Total shareholders' equity 123,779 182,431 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 134,360 196,639

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. Trended Financial Information (1) (Unaudited) (in millions except earnings per share amounts) FY24 FY25 FY24 FY25 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Full Year YTD Revenue Software $ 7.589 $ 11.614 $ 11.908 $ 9.913 $ 10.715 $ 13.484 $ 12.615 $ 41.024 $ 36.814 Services $ 6.911 $ 6.691 $ 6.636 $ 8.751 $ 8.209 $ 8.948 $ 7.748 $ 28.989 $ 24.905 Total $ 14.500 $ 18.305 $ 18.544 $ 18.664 $ 18.924 $ 22.432 $ 20.363 $ 70.013 $ 61.719 Gross Margin Software 86.9 % 88.4 % 88.2 % 72.4 % 75.4 % 80.8 % 79.9 % 84.2 % 78.9 % Services 47.0 % 44.2 % 41.4 % -4.0 % 26.1 % 24.9 % 38.2 % 29.7 % 29.4 % Total 67.9 % 72.2 % 71.5 % 36.6 % 54.0 % 58.5 % 64.0 % 61.6 % 58.9 % Income from operations $ 0.960 $ 4.442 $ 1.880 $ (1.151 ) $ 0.126 $ 2.712 $ (74.226 ) $ 6.131 $ (71.388 ) Operating Margin 6.6 % 24.3 % 10.1 % -6.2 % 0.7 % 12.1 % -364.5 % 8.8 % -115.7 % Net Income $ 1.945 $ 4.029 $ 3.137 $ 0.843 $ 0.206 $ 3.074 $ (67.317 ) $ 9.954 $ (64.037 ) Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.10 $ 0.20 $ 0.15 $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.15 $ (3.35 ) $ 0.49 $ (3.19 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 3.388 $ 7.135 $ 5.586 $ 4.148 $ 4.493 $ 6.578 $ 7.437 $ 20.257 $ 18.508 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.18 $ 0.32 $ 0.27 $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.31 $ 0.45 $ 0.95 $ 0.93 Cash Flow from Operations $ 0.162 $ 5.810 $ 5.700 $ 1.600 $ (1.274 ) $ 5.669 $ 8.144 $ 13.320 $ 12.539 Revenue Breakdown by Region Americas $ 10.891 $ 12.461 $ 12.428 $ 14.693 $ 14.469 $ 16.112 $ 14.544 $ 50.473 $ 45.125 EMEA 2.302 4.665 4.513 2.592 2.720 4.806 3.698 14.072 11.224 Asia Pacific 1.307 1.179 1.603 1.379 1.735 1.514 2.121 5.468 5.370 Total $ 14.500 $ 18.305 $ 18.544 $ 18.664 $ 18.924 $ 22.432 $ 20.363 $ 70.013 $ 61.719 Software Performance Metrics Avg. Revenue per Customer (in thousands) Commercial $ 79.0 $ 113.0 $ 97.0 $ 89.0 $ 94.0 $ 124.0 $ 96.0 Services Performance Metrics Backlog (in millions) $ 18.910 $ 18.041 $ 19.602 $ 14.091 $ 17.254 $ 20.379 $ 20.700

(1) Numbers may not foot due to rounding

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (1) (Unaudited) (in millions) FY 2024 FY25 FY24 FY25 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Full Year YTD Net Income $ 1.945 $ 4.029 $ 3.137 $ 0.843 $ 0.206 $ 3.074 $ (67.317 ) $ 9.954 $ (64.037 ) Excluding: Interest income and expense, net (1.292 ) (1.348 ) (1.522 ) (0.213 ) (0.159 ) (0.154 ) (0.170 ) (4.375 ) (0.483 ) Provision for income taxes 0.461 1.223 0.753 0.020 0.064 0.434 (6.727 ) 2.457 (6.229 ) Depreciation and amortization 1.091 1.105 1.263 2.206 2.265 2.274 2.318 5.665 6.857 Stock-based compensation 1.303 1.585 1.665 1.387 1.589 1.557 1.279 5.940 4.425 (Gain) loss on currency exchange (0.044 ) 0.098 (0.009 ) (0.431 ) 0.015 (0.002 ) (0.035 ) (0.386 ) (0.022 ) Impairments — — — — — — 77.221 — 77.221 (Loss) income from disposal of fixed assets — — — — — — 0.023 — 0.023 Change in value of contingent consideration (0.110 ) 0.440 (0.599 ) (1.370 ) — (0.640 ) — (1.639 ) (0.640 ) Reorganization expense — — — — 0.258 0.157 0.845 — 1.260 Mergers & Acquisitions expense 0.034 0.003 0.898 1.706 0.255 (0.122 ) — 2.641 0.133 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3.388 $ 7.135 $ 5.586 $ 4.148 $ 4.493 $ 6.578 $ 7.437 $ 20.257 $ 18.508

(1) Numbers may not foot due to rounding

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS (1) (Unaudited) (in millions, except Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS) FY 2024 FY25 FY24 FY25 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Full Year YTD Net (loss) Income (GAAP) $ 1.945 $ 4.029 $ 3.137 $ 0.843 $ 0.206 $ 3.074 $ (67.317 ) $ 9.954 $ (64.037 ) Excluding: Amortization 0.991 0.991 1.122 2.059 2.130 2.130 2.165 5.163 6.425 Stock-based compensation 1.303 1.585 1.665 1.387 1.589 1.557 1.279 5.940 4.425 (Gain) loss on currency exchange (0.044 ) 0.098 (0.009 ) (0.431 ) 0.015 (0.002 ) (0.035 ) (0.386 ) (0.022 ) Mergers & Acquisitions expense 0.034 0.003 0.898 1.706 0.255 (0.122 ) — 2.641 0.133 Change in value of contingent consideration (0.110 ) 0.440 (0.599 ) (1.370 ) — (0.640 ) — (1.639 ) (0.640 ) Reorganization expense — — — — 0.258 0.157 0.845 — 1.260 Impairments — — — — — — 77.221 — 77.221 (Loss) income from disposal of fixed assets — — — — — — 0.023 — 0.023 Tax effect on above adjustments (0.417 ) (0.746 ) (0.603 ) (0.554 ) (1.007 ) 0.041 (5.153 ) (2.320 ) (6.119 ) Adjusted Net income (Non-GAAP) $ 3.702 $ 6.400 $ 5.611 $ 3.640 $ 3.446 $ 6.195 $ 9.028 $ 19.353 $ 18.669 Weighted-avg. common shares outstanding: Diluted 20,279 20,315 20,433 20,338 20,266 20,277 20,113 20,301 20,092 Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.10 $ 0.20 $ 0.15 $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.15 $ (3.35 ) $ 0.49 $ (3.19 ) Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.18 $ 0.32 $ 0.27 $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.31 $ 0.45 $ 0.95 $ 0.93

(1) Numbers may not foot due to rounding

