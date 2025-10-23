Silver Creek Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Phase 2 Results for Scp776 in Acute Ischemic Stroke

Key Highlights

Scp776 is the first therapy to show clinically meaningful efficacy in late-window stroke patients (treated up to 24 hours after onset) – a population with no approved drug options.

Scp776 was safe and well-tolerated, with no increase in serious adverse events versus placebo.

Scp776 leverages Silver Creek’s proprietary Smart Growth Factor™ platform to selectively deliver a growth factor (IGF-1) to injured cells, representing a novel targeted biologic approach to stroke therapy.





SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing growth factor-based therapeutics, today announced positive Phase II trial results for its novel candidate scp776 in acute ischemic stroke, presented at the 2025 World Stroke Congress in Barcelona, Spain. In the ARPEGGIO study, scp776 treatment resulted in clinically meaningful improvements in patient outcomes in a late intervention window stroke population that currently has no approved drug treatment – marking a potential breakthrough in stroke care.

Patients receiving scp776 displayed improved stroke recovery by discharge or day 7 following symptom onset compared to those on placebo, with scp776 treatment improving NIH Stroke Scale (NIHSS) by 2.26 points compared to placebo (p = 0.066). Importantly, scp776 treatment also resulted in a 15% increase in the relative proportion of patients achieving functional independence, as assessed by modified Rankin Scale (mRS) scores of 0-2 at 90 days, indicating a consistent benefit across multiple stroke outcome measures.

Scp776 was safe and well-tolerated, with similar rates of serious adverse events between scp776 and placebo. The most common drug-related side effect was hypoglycemia, consistent with scp776’s mechanism of action, which was well managed in patients.

“These results are very timely for stroke care as scp776 showed a clinically meaningful benefit in patients where drugs have rarely succeeded before, signaling the potential to finally improve outcomes in a critically underserved population,” said Eva Mistry, MBBS, MSCI, Chief Investigator of the ARPEGGIO study.

Patients in ARPEGGIO presented on average ~12 hours after stroke onset. Currently, these late-presenting patients have no effective pharmacological treatment options beyond mechanical clot removal, which still results in poor outcomes for nearly two out of three patients. To date, no experimental therapy has shown benefits in this critically underserved patient population.

Scp776 is a multi-specific, targeted growth factor engineered to promote cell survival in injured tissues by inhibiting apoptosis (programmed cell death). It harnesses Silver Creek’s proprietary Smart Growth Factor™ platform to selectively deliver insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) to stressed cells, activating natural repair pathways where needed most.

“It’s very promising to see a therapy that leverages the brain’s own recovery mechanisms to improve stroke outcomes in the clinic,” said Kris Kuchenbecker, PhD, CSO of Silver Creek. “Scp776 harnesses the well-understood repair power of growth factors in a targeted way, finally delivering on the vast preclinical evidence of therapeutic benefit of IGF-1.”

“This is a major milestone for Silver Creek, as well as for critical care therapy as a whole,” said Karim Dabbagh, PhD, CEO of Silver Creek. “These results validate Silver Creek’s broader vision to pioneer targeted growth factors as medicines, developing innovative treatment options in areas of very limited breakthroughs”.

About ARPEGGIO

ARPEGGIO (NCT05585606) was a randomized, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging Phase II trial in 119 patients with large-vessel occlusion acute ischemic stroke who underwent endovascular thrombectomy (EVT). The study evaluated the safety and exploratory efficacy of scp776 administered up to 24 hours after stroke onset.

About Silver Creek Pharmaceuticals

Silver Creek Pharmaceuticals is pioneering a new class of precision biologics through its proprietary Smart Growth Factor™ platform. By enabling targeted delivery and activation of growth factor signaling, the company aims to address critical gaps in treatment for stroke, myocardial infarction, and other high-impact medical emergencies.

