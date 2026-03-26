SignaBlok to Present Novel Approach to Preventing Cancer Recurrence at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

Shrewsbury, MA, March 26, 2026 – SignaBlok, Inc.. a preclinical stage biotechnology company pioneering first-in-class, new mechanism-based peptide therapies for multiple diseases, today announced it will present promising preclinical oncology data on the Company's leading macrophage-targeted TREM-1 inhibitor at the 2026 AACR Annual Meeting to be held in San Diego, California, April 17-22, 2026.

Details on SignaBlok’s upcoming 2026 AACR Annual Meeting poster presentation are as follows:

Poster Title: Specificity and Timing of TREM-1 Inhibition Impact Its Efficacy in Cancer

Presenter: Alexander B. Sigalov, Ph.D. (SignaBlok, Inc.; President and Principal Investigator)

Abstract Presentation Number: 2891

Poster Session 10: Monday April 20, 2026, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

About pancreatic cancer (PC)

PC is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the US. Despite recent advances, the 5-year survival rate for all stages combined is as low as 13%, necessitating the development of new approaches.

About TREM-1

Triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 1 (TREM-1) serves as an inflammation amplifier. As such, TREM-1 is critically involved in the pathogenesis of inflammatory diseases, including cancer. Clinical targeting of TREM-1 is challenging due to multiple and unknown TREM-1 ligands. SignaBlok's TREM-1 inhibitor addresses this challenge by a novel, ligand-independent mechanism of action.

About SignaBlok

SignaBlok, Inc. is a Massachusetts-based biotechnology company founded in 2009 to develop innovative, first-in-class therapeutics for targeted treatment of inflammation-associated diseases through the use of two key SignaBlok's proprietary technologies: 1) new mechanism-based approach to inhibition of cell receptors by using innovative, ligand-independent inhibitory peptides (the so-called SCHOOL peptides, the abbreviation coming from the "Signaling Chain HOmoOLigomerization" model of immune signaling); and 2) nature-inspired, multifunctional nanotechnology for targeted drug and/or imaging agent delivery to macrophages. Additional information about SignaBlok is available at www.signablok.com.