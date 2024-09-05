Shuttle Pharma Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Selective Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors for the Treatment of Human Disease

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving outcomes for cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT), today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,077,515, titled “Selective Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors for the Treatment of Human Disease.” This patent was officially issued on September 3, 2024, further strengthening Shuttle Pharma’s intellectual property portfolio and supporting its ongoing efforts to develop novel therapeutics targeting histone deacetylase (HDAC) enzymes.



The newly issued patent covers a series of selective HDAC inhibitors designed to modulate the expression of genes involved in cancer progression, immune responses, and other critical biological pathways. These inhibitors are being developed as potential treatments for a range of human diseases, including cancer.

Shuttle Pharma’s primary purpose is to develop and commercialize unique drugs for the sensitization of cancers and protection of normal tissues, with the goal of improving outcomes for cancer patients receiving radiation therapy. Shuttle Pharma has deployed its proprietary technology to develop novel cancer immunotherapies, producing a pipeline of selective HDAC inhibitors for cancer and immunotherapy applications. Shuttle Pharma’s HDAC platform is designed to target candidate molecules with potential roles in therapeutics beyond cancer, including autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, neurological and infectious diseases.

“We are excited to receive this patent, which reflects our commitment to pioneering therapies that address significant unmet medical needs,” said Anatoly Dritschilo, MD, CEO of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals. “These drug candidates were invented by Shuttle Pharma’s scientists based on our strategy to selectively inhibit HDAC6 for regulation of the innate immune response to irradiated cancer cells. This achievement underscores Shuttle Pharmaceuticals’ role at the forefront of innovative drug development and positions us for further advances in our clinical pipeline.”

Shuttle Pharma now holds more than 20 composition of matter HDAC inhibitor patents in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Founded in 2012 by faculty members of the Georgetown University Medical Center, Shuttle Pharma is a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving the outcomes for cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT). Our mission is to improve the lives of cancer patients by developing therapies that are designed to maximize the effectiveness of RT while limiting the side effects of radiation in cancer treatment. Although RT is a proven modality for treating cancers, by developing radiation sensitizers, we aim to increase cancer cure rates, prolong patient survival and improve quality of life when used as a primary treatment or in combination with surgery, chemotherapy and immunotherapy. For more information, please visit our website at www.shuttlepharma.com .

