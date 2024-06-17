News
Shuttle Pharmaceuticals
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Shuttle Pharma’s Selective HDAC Inhibitor Exhibits ATM Activation and Modulation of ER Expression Resulting in Substantial Growth Inhibition of Estrogen Receptor Positive Breast Cancer Cells, as Reported in PLOS ONE
July 19, 2024
·
3 min read
BioCapital
Shuttle Pharma to Participate in the Lytham Partners Spring 2024 Investor Conference on May 30, 2024
May 22, 2024
·
2 min read
Business
Shuttle Pharma Provides First Quarter 2024 Corporate Update
May 14, 2024
·
5 min read
BioCapital
Shuttle Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 4, 2024
April 3, 2024
·
2 min read
BioCapital
Shuttle Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 6, 2024
March 5, 2024
·
2 min read
Deals
Shuttle Pharma Announces Its Intent to Pursue a Rights Offering
February 13, 2024
·
5 min read
Drug Development
Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval to Proceed with Phase II Clinical Trial of Ropidoxuridine for Treatment of Patients with Glioblastoma
January 8, 2024
·
4 min read
BioCapital
Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Submits IND Application to the U.S. FDA for Ropidoxuridine Phase II Clinical Trial for Patients with Glioblastoma
December 11, 2023
·
5 min read
BioCapital
Shuttle Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 7, 2023
November 30, 2023
·
2 min read
Business
Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Provides Third Quarter 2023 Corporate Update
November 14, 2023
·
6 min read
JOBS
