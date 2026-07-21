Sharp Therapeutics Corp. Announces Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Nominee Number of Shares Percentage of Votes For Withheld For Withheld Scott Sneddon 17,815,481 0 100% 0% William R. Newlin 17,810,481 5,000 99.97% 0.03% John L. Brooks III 17,810,481 5,000 99.97% 0.03% Dietrich Stephan 17,815,481 0 100% 0% John Hathaway 17,815,481 0 100% 0% Lorne Sugarman 17,810,481 5,000 99.97% 0.03%

Motion Number of Shares



For Percentage of Votes



For Appointment of Auditors 17,815,481 100%

Motion Number of Shares



For Percentage of Votes



For Approval of Plan 17,815,481 100%

About Sharp Therapeutics Corp.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - Sharp Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: SHRX) ("" or the ""), a pre-clinical biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to treat genetic diseases, is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on July 21, 2026 (the "").All nominees set forth in the Company's amended and restated management information circular dated June 17, 2026 (the "") were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting and the number of directors of the Company was set at six (6).Detailed results of the shareholder votes for the elected directors are set out below:The Circular also sought approval to re-appoint MNP LLP as auditors of the Company and to authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix the auditors' remuneration. The results of the shareholder votes for the re-appointment of the auditors are set out below:Lastly, the Circular sought re-approval of the Company's rolling 10% stock option plan (the ""). The results of the shareholder votes for the re-approval of the Plan is set out below:Sharp Therapeutics is a preclinical-stage company developing first-choice small-molecule therapeutics for genetic diseases. The Company's small molecule discovery platform combines novel high throughput screening technologies, with compound libraries computational optimized based on the physics and biology of cellular trafficking defects and allosteric activation of proteins. The platform produces small molecule compounds that restore activity in mutated proteins giving the potential to treat genetic disorders with conventional pill-based medicines.For additional information on Sharp, please visit:Scott Sneddon, PhD, JD CEO/CSOEmail:Phone: (412) 206-5303Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.To view the source version of this press release, please visit