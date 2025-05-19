SUBSCRIBE
Shanton to Present Topline Data from Phase 2b Study with SAP-001 in Refractory Gout Patients at EULAR 2025 Congress

May 19, 2025 | 
2 min read

SAP-001 is Shanton's lead investigational compound with First- and Best-in-Class potential in uncontrolled gout

SINGAPORE and PRINCETON, N.J., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanton Pharma, a clinical-stage biotech company developing a novel treatment for gout, today announced that it will be presenting topline data of its phase 2b study in refractory gout patients at the annual EULAR Congress in Barcelona on June 14.

EULAR, the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology holds its annual congress in Barcelona from June 11-14, 2025. The EULAR review committee and board have now accepted Shanton's late-breaking abstract on the outcomes of Shanton's phase 2b study in refractory gout patients with its lead investigational drug SAP-001. Late-breaking abstracts that are accepted for oral presentation at the annual congress are defined by EULAR as "highly significant and timely findings in rheumatology."

"We are excited to present our phase 2b topline data to the global rheumatology community at EULAR," says Dr. Wenfeng Miao, Shanton's CMO. "We know that medical practitioners have long been looking for a new mechanism in gout management for their difficult-to-treat patients, and we believe that our program that targets a distinct renal transporter, has the potential to offer a much-needed solution for those patients that do not respond to or cannot tolerate Standard-of-Care treatment with conventional Urate Lowering Therapies."

About Shanton Pharma

Shanton Pharma is a privately held, clinical-stage biotech founded in 2016 by experienced pharma entrepreneurs, with a research focus on unmet needs associated with hyperuricemia and gout. The company is headquartered in Singapore with research and development activities in the US, China, and Singapore.

SAP-001 is Shanton's lead investigational compound for once-a-day oral urate-lowering therapy that targets refractory gout. SAP-001's urate lowering properties are based on a unique mechanism-of-action and the product has shown unparalleled efficacy and safety in Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical studies in gout patients with hyperuricemia, and now also has shown Best-in-Class efficacy and safety in gout patients with hyperuricemia refractory to Standard of Care Xanthine Oxidase Inhibitor therapy.

To learn more about Shanton Pharma, go to https://shantonpharma.com.

Media Contact 

Pieter de Ridder

VP of Business Development

media@shantonpharma.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shanton-to-present-topline-data-from-phase-2b-study-with-sap-001-in-refractory-gout-patients-at-eular-2025-congress-302457765.html

SOURCE Shanton Pharma

