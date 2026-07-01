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Shantha Biologics Announces Cartridge Fill-Finish Collaboration

June 30, 2026 | 
1 min read

HYDERABAD, India, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Shantha Biologics today announced that it has entered into an outsourcing agreement with Novo Nordisk to provide cartridge fill-finish manufacturing services in India.

The agreement with Novo Nordisk reflects Shantha Biologics' continued focus on high-quality manufacturing execution and its role as a trusted partner to global healthcare companies. The collaboration will be governed by the parties' agreed contractual framework and carried out in accordance with applicable quality, compliance, and regulatory requirements.

"We are pleased to enter into this collaboration, which reflects the confidence placed in Shantha Biologics' capabilities and our commitment to reliable, high-quality cartridge fill-finish services," said Dr. Vishy Chebrol, Director, Shantha Biologics. "We look forward to supporting this partnership through strong operational execution and a continued focus on quality and compliance."

No financial terms or further details of the agreement are being disclosed.

About Shantha Biologics

Shantha Biologics is a pharmaceutical manufacturing company based in Hyderabad, India, with capabilities spanning vaccines, biologics, and specialized sterile manufacturing. The company operates purpose-built sterile fill-finish capacity, including cartridge filling, and partners with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver high-quality development and aseptic manufacturing that meets international quality and compliance standards.

Media Contact:

Dr MRK Raju

+91 996 358 1033

mrkraju@shanthabiologics.com

Sashi Pochimcharla

+91 994 905 4060

sashikanthp@shanthabiologics.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3002474/Shantha_Biologics_Logo.jpg

 

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SOURCE Shantha Biologics

India Collaboration Manufacturing
Novo Nordisk
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