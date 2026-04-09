Seres Therapeutics to Present at CARB-X Investor Day

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), (Seres or the Company), a leading live biotherapeutics company, today announced that it will present at the 2026 CARB-X Investor Day on April 16, 2026, which precedes the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID) Global conference in Munich, Germany. CARB-X (Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator) is a global nonprofit partnership accelerating the development of new antibacterial products to address drug-resistant bacteria. The CARB-X Investor Day brings together pharmaceutical and biotech product developers, investors, and partners working to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The World Health Organization declared AMR as a top ten global public health threat, with estimates that yearly deaths may reach 10 million by 2050, putting mortality due to AMR on par with deaths due to cancer. The event will feature presentations on innovative therapeutics from recipients of CARB-X grants, providing opportunities for collaboration and funding support.

At the meeting, Elizabeth Halvorsen, Ph.D., Senior Director of Translational Biology at Seres, will provide an overview of the Company’s therapeutic platform and the productive, long-term collaboration with CARB-X. In 2025, Seres received a non-dilutive award from CARB-X for up to $3.6 million, representing the Company’s second CARB-X award, to support development of an oral liquid formulation based on SER-155 strains, now referred to as SER-428, for dosing in patients who cannot take oral capsules such as intubated patients in the medical ICU, and other medically vulnerable patients at high risk of AMR infections. Seres has advanced development and manufacturing of SER-428 and is designing a Phase 1b open label trial in collaboration with Dr. Dan Freedberg at Columbia University to evaluate this therapeutic candidate in medical ICU patients at high risk of infection.

“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with CARB-X, whose support has been instrumental in advancing our efforts to address antimicrobial resistance,” said Matthew Henn, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of Seres. “We are advancing SER-428, a liquid-formulation biotherapeutic designed to expand access to vulnerable patients, including those unable to take oral capsules. We believe SER-428 can play an important role in preventing and treating antimicrobial resistance and other serious infections in ICU patients, and, with CARB-X support, are progressing toward clinical studies in high-risk populations.”

Seres continues to work to create meaningful partnerships with collaborators to support further development of its pipeline programs in inflammatory and immune diseases including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and immune checkpoint inhibitor-related enterocolitis (irEC), and for its Phase 2 ready SER-155 program to reduce life-threating bloodstream infections in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (allo-HSCT).

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel live biotherapeutics, with a focus on inflammatory and immune diseases. The Company led the development and FDA approval of VOWST™, the first orally administered microbiome therapeutic, which was subsequently divested to Nestlé Health Science. SER-155, which has received Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations, is being advanced for patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (allo-HSCT), and is Phase 2 ready, pending receipt of funding. An investigator-sponsored trial of SER-155 is ongoing in immune checkpoint inhibitor–related enterocolitis (irEC) to further evaluate the potential breadth of the Company’s live biotherapeutic platform. SER-603, in development for irritable bowel disease, is designed to modulate the gastrointestinal microbiome and support mucosal barrier integrity by targeting inflammatory bacteria and associated metabolites. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements about: upcoming presentations and conferences; CARB-X funding and its intended uses and benefits; potential accessibility for patients; the design, timing and results of our clinical studies and data readouts; current or future product candidates and their potential impacts and outcomes; clinical development plans and commercial opportunities; our efforts to create a strategic, R&D, or other partnership; our ability to operationalize a study upon receipt of any financing; our planned strategic focus; the anticipated timing of any of the foregoing; and other statements that are not historical fact.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: (1) our need for additional funding; (2) our ability to continue as a going concern; (3) we have incurred significant losses, are not currently profitable and may never become profitable; (4) our cost reduction actions may not achieve their intended benefits, including an extended cash runway; (5) our limited operating history; (6) the expected payments from the VOWST sale are subject to risks and uncertainties; (7) we may not be able to realize the anticipated benefits of the VOWST sale, and may face new challenges as a smaller, less diversified company; (8) we have in the past and may in the future receive notice of the failure to satisfy a continued listing rule from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC; (9) our novel approach to therapeutic intervention; (10) our reliance on third parties to conduct our clinical trials and manufacture our product candidates; (11) our ability to achieve market acceptance necessary for commercial success; (12) the competition we will face; (13) our ability to protect our intellectual property; (14) impact of our recent management transitions and appointments and our ability, to retain key personnel; and (15) disruptions at the FDA or other government agencies. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 12, 2026, as well as our other reports filed with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor and Media Contact:

IR@serestherapeutics.com

Carlo Tanzi, Ph.D.

Kendall Investor Relations

ctanzi@kendallir.com