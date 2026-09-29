Serán Bioscience Strengthens Spray Dry Capabilities with Growth Investment From Biospring Partners to Accelerate Commercial Expansion and Meet Surging Customer Demand

New state-of-the-art greenfield commercial manufacturing facility on track for 3Q 2027 completion, establishing an integrated 200,000+ sq. ft. campus in Bend, Oregon

Investment supports expansion of enabling clinical to commercial capabilities and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Bend, Oregon directly driven by robust client demand for advanced particle engineering, comprehensive finished dose, and end-to-end commercial supply solutions

Biospring Partners joins existing investors Bain Capital Life Sciences and Vivo Capital

BEND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Serán Bioscience (“Serán” or “the Company”), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in development, analytical and manufacturing solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, today announced a growth investment led by Biospring Partners with continued participation from existing investors Vivo Capital, Bain Capital Life Sciences (“Bain Capital”), as well as Serán’s executive leadership. The new capital commitment underscores Serán’s sustained commercial momentum and business success, empowering the Company to accelerate its strategic expansion across clinical to commercial services. In direct response to growing client demand for industry leading capabilities in particle engineering and state-of-the-art commercial-scale manufacturing technologies, Serán is aggressively expanding its service offerings to provide enabling and accelerated solutions for clients from early development to commercial supply.

A centerpiece of Serán’s expansion strategy is the on-schedule construction of its new state-of-the-art commercial facility to be completed in 3Q 2027. Purpose-built to meet the industry’s most demanding technical specifications, the multi-suite facility will support OEB4 manufacturing for oral, pulmonary, and other delivery modalities with commercial-scale particle engineering solutions, including spray drying, and nano-milling. In addition, this new facility will also provide comprehensive finished dose capabilities including granulation, tableting, coating, encapsulation, and specialized dry powder filling for inhalation products across immediate and modified release profiles. This greenfield expansion seamlessly integrates with Serán’s recently completed adjacent packaging and logistics facility which will provide fully validated packaging, labeling, unit-level serialization, and global cold-chain distribution.

“This investment is a significant milestone in Serán’s evolution as we rapidly scale our clinical manufacturing operations to support launches of new medicines, as well as serve new clients seeking a state-of-the-art commercial manufacturing partner,” said Dan Smithey, Co-Founder and CEO of Serán. “With the invaluable backing of Biospring Partners, alongside our long-standing partners at Bain Capital and Vivo Capital, we are well-positioned to complete our greenfield commercial facility on schedule and deliver seamless, life-changing therapies from early-phase discovery through commercial launch.”

“We’re excited to partner with Serán and support the company’s continued growth. This investment fuels Serán’s growing clinical business in tandem with its transition to commercial-scale manufacturing. The company has an outstanding track record of quality and speed, and the team is widely recognized as a scientific and operational leader in spray drying,” said Socrates Zacharias, a Principal at Biospring Partners. “As the industry develops increasingly complex oral drugs, we’re seeing growing demand for spray drying capabilities. Serán is exceptionally well-positioned to help pharma and biotech companies bring these therapies to patients.”

Gaurav Aggarwal, a Managing Partner at Vivo Capital, said: “We are now realizing the vision we laid out years ago with Dan of adding commercial capabilities to create a true end-to-end offering. I know I speak for my Vivo colleagues and for our partners at Bain when I say we are excited about the deep experience Biospring brings, which will help the company in its next phase of growth.”

Serán has over 200 team members, of which more than 150 are scientists and engineers and will hire as many as 150 additional employees as the commercial expansion progresses, resulting in the creation of a 200,0000 ft2 campus in Bend, Oregon.

About Serán Bioscience

Serán is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization providing a comprehensive suite of development, analytical and clinical manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Serán utilizes a foundation of physics, chemistry, materials science and advanced engineering to design robust formulations and engineered solutions. The Company’s personnel have decades of experience in process engineering and scale-up activities, including product launches and commercial manufacturing. Serán’s experience and expertise covers a wide range of pharmaceutical formulation and manufacturing concepts, including spray drying, melt extrusion, fluid bed processing, granulation, solid dosage forms, and many other enabling approaches. For more information, visit www.seranbio.com.

About Biospring Partners

Biospring (www.biospring.com) is a healthcare growth buyout firm investing in the pharma services sector, including specialty outsourced manufacturing and clinical trial services companies. The main customers of Biospring portfolio companies are the top global pharma and biotech companies which spend an estimated $300B annually on R&D. Biospring was founded in 2020 and has >$500M in assets under management. The firm’s team has decades of experience interacting with decision makers across pharma and is supported by an extensive network of external industry advisors.

About Bain Life Sciences

Bain Capital Life Sciences (www.baincapitallifesciences.com) was founded in 2016 and builds on Bain Capital’s forty-year history of healthcare and life sciences investing across private equity, public equity, credit, venture capital, and real estate. Bain Capital Life Sciences invests in biopharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic, and life science tool companies across the globe, with a focus on companies that drive medical innovation to improve the lives of patients with unmet medical needs. The Bain Capital Life Sciences team has organically grown to more than 20 investment professionals with extensive public and private investing expertise, operating and consulting experience, and colleagues who bring deep scientific and medical insights. The team’s differentiated skillset enables Bain Capital Life Sciences to invest scale capital and provide value-added strategic support to clinical and commercial-stage companies around critical phases of value creation.

About Vivo Capital

Founded in 1996, Vivo Capital is a leading global healthcare investment firm with a diverse, multi-strategy investment platform covering venture capital, growth equity, buyout, and public equities. The Firm has approximately $5.8 billion in assets under management and has invested in over 400 public and private companies worldwide. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Vivo invests broadly in healthcare across all fund strategies, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, life science equipment and tools, and healthcare services.

For Serán:

Brinette Holdren

(541) 797-2148

holdren@seranbio.com

For Biospring Partners:

info@biospring.com

For Bain Capital:

Scott Lessne Stanton

(646) 502-3569

slessne@stantonprm.com

For Vivo Capital:

(650) 688-0818

info@vivocapital.com