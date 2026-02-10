SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Septerna to Present Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of SEP-631 for the Treatment of Mast Cell-Driven Diseases at 2026 AAAAI Annual Meeting

February 10, 2026 | 
2 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Septerna, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEPN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) drug discovery, today announced that the company will present data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of SEP-631 at the 2026 American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting, taking place February 27-March 2, 2026, in Philadelphia. SEP-631 is a selective oral small molecule Mas-related G protein-coupled receptor X2 (MRGPRX2) negative allosteric modulator (NAM) being developed for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other mast cell-driven diseases.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: First-In-Human, Proof-of-Mechanism Phase 1 Study of the Oral MRGPRX2 Antagonist SEP-631 Utilizing Short Wave Infrared Imaging to Assess Response to an Icatibant Skin Challenge
Poster Number: L58
Session: Late Breaking Poster Session II
Session Date and Time: March 1, 2026, 9:45-10:45 a.m. ET
Location: Pennsylvania Convention Center, Level 2, Hall E

About SEP-631
Septerna is developing SEP-631, a selective oral small molecule Mas-related G protein-coupled receptor X2 (MRGPRX2) negative allosteric modulator (NAM) for the treatment of patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other mast-cell driven diseases. MRGPRX2 is known to play an important role in mast cell activation and degranulation which, in combination with other inflammatory mediators, lead to debilitating symptoms for patients. In addition to CSU, MRGPRX2 is highly and uniquely expressed on mast cells implicated in multiple diseases, including asthma, atopic dermatitis, interstitial cystitis, and migraine. In preclinical studies, SEP-631 demonstrated potent and long-lasting inhibition of MRGPRX2 and blocked mediator-induced skin extravasation in mice engineered to express the human MRGPRX2 receptor.

About Septerna
Septerna, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a world-class team of GPCR experts and drug developers advancing cutting-edge science to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies for patients with significant unmet needs. The company’s proprietary Native Complex Platform™ is designed to enable new approaches to GPCR drug discovery and has led to the development of a diverse pipeline of novel oral small molecule drug candidates. Septerna is advancing programs in endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, metabolic diseases and additional therapeutic areas, both independently and with partners. For more information, please visit www.septerna.com.

Investor Contact:
Renee Leck, THRUST
renee@thrustsc.com

Media Contact:
Carly Scaduto, THRUST
carly@thrustsc.com


Septerna, Inc.
