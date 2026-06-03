Senzime strengthens position in pediatric anesthesia by securing another hospital contract and highlighting positive outcome data

Senzime AB (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) announced today advancements within pediatric anesthesia, securing another top ranked pediatric hospital contract. The pediatric hospital, based in the Eastern U.S., awarded the contract to Senzime to equip all operating rooms with TetraGraph systems following a competitive evaluation. In addition, new presented research demonstrates positive outcomes and cost benefits of quantitative neuromuscular monitoring in pediatrics.

Pediatric anesthesia is considered one of the more specialized and demanding areas of anesthesia, with the use of paralytic drugs and neuromuscular monitoring not yet as widespread as in adult care. Major studies have shown that as few as 16% of children receiving neuromuscular blocking drugs are adequately monitored, and the absence of monitoring has been directly linked to higher rates of postoperative respiratory complications. Following recent pediatric guidelines related to neuromuscular blocking drugs and monitoring, as well as recent U.S. market approval for the use of paralytic reversal drugs in infants, awareness around perioperative neuromuscular monitoring has increased significantly.

In a recent study (Morris B. et al., 2026) conducted at Children's Hospital Colorado, researchers showed that quantitative neuromuscular monitoring not only led to a reduction in respiratory complications, but also cost savings compared to no monitoring, confirming monitoring as a dominant high value strategy in pediatric anesthesia. The award-winning study was presented at the IARS 2026 Congress in Montreal, Canada.

"We are accelerating the adoption of our technology within pediatric hospitals, with several important contracts recently secured across the U.S. and Europe. Our pediatric monitoring solution is not simply a derivative of an adult product, but is specifically designed with proprietary soft materials for use on the most sensitive patients, and it has its own FDA 510(k) clearance," commented Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime. "In addition, TetraGraph is supported by strong clinical and health economic data that further justifies investments in patient safety."

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph® system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

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Senzime strengthens position in pediatric anesthesia by securing another hospital contract and highlighting positive outcome data

SOURCE: Senzime

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